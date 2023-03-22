What’s Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athlete Spotlight: Meet Lodi girls’ basketball player Gracie ClaryWatch for winter sports recaps, spring sports previews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Developer breaks ground on Poynette's Point Gardens Poynette woman facing possible prison for fentanyl Deforest construction firm proposing quarry in Town of Dane Poynette Village approves plat for Point Gardens Postseason honors: Capitol Conference releases all-conference teams Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!