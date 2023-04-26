What’s Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 26, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Track and field: Lodi sweeps Sugar River Duals, takes on Sauk RelaysCatch up on game, match and event coverage throughout the weekPostponements, cancellationsGame of the week: Lodi takes on DeForest at Dane Baseball FieldWIAA: Football conference realignment plans approved by Board of ControlLodi boys' golf team holds brat stand April 29 to benefit MACC Fund Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash in Arlington Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane Lodi School Board swears in new member, elects new leadership County Board holds special hearing on solar project moratorium Lodi couple recognized for contributions and local celebrity Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!