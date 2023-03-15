What’s Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athlete Spotlight: Meet Lodi girls’ basketball player Jamesen TheirenWatch for winter sports recaps, spring sports previews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Planning and Zoning approves solar recommendations to Legislature and PSC Postseason honors: Capitol Conference releases all-conference teams Letter: Lodi school board overspending per pupil WIAA: Board approves football-only conference plans that could affect Lodi, Poynette Town of Lodi partners with Charter to pursue broadband expansion grant Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!