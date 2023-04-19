What's Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Track and field: Lodi sweeps Sugar River DualsBaseball: Bruenig tosses a gem as Lodi tops Lakeside LutheranSoftball: Lakeside Lutheran slips past LodiCatch up on game, match and event coverage throughout the weekPostponements, cancellationsGame of the week: Lodi takes on DeForest at Dane Baseball Field Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane Lodi couple recognized for contributions and local celebrity Town of Lodi Board swears in new members, appoints Sanitary District Board member Town of Dane residents rally in opposition of quarry proposal Evers visits Lodi Elementary Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!