What's Online plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 1, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What’s OnlineLook for spring sports previews, winter sports recapsBoys basketball: Pumas, Blue Devils advance in regional playAthlete Spotlight: Check to see who’s nextGame of the week: Preview of season-opening track and field meets Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette teen given jail time and probation in plea on charge of mental harm to a child Wrestling: Lodi's bid for team state berth comes up short; Blue Devils send six to Kohl Center Fields narrow in Lodi School Board and Town Board races How will large solar developments impact farmlands, including soil health, pollination cycles and ecosystems? It depends on who you ask Gerald R. "Jerry" Hilliker Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!