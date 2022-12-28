What's Online plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Year in Review: Poynette, Lodi athletes, teams had seasons to rememberBoys hockey: Mosinee cruises past Norski co-opGame of the Week: Lodi, Poynette ready for clash of boys’ basketball rivalsWIAA: Capitol Conference football could look different if realignment plans go through Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Wrestling: Lodi loses out on Fond du Lac Invite title by one point; Pumas fifth at Mt. Horeb Windsor man sentenced to five years in prison for fatal Rio crash Columbia County Planning and Zoning shoots down anti-solar resolution citing legal concerns Girls basketball: Pumas pull away late against Lodi Camping/ice fishing on Lake Puckaway Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin