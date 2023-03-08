STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved most of the Conference Realignment Task Force recommendations for football and advanced five Constitutional amendments to the Annual Meeting at its March meeting today.

After receiving and reviewing 10 appeals – representing 18 schools – on the football-only conference realignment plan recommended by the Conference Realignment Task Force, the Board approved the plan for all 8-player conferences and all but eight 11-player conferences, which were remanded back to the Task Force for further evaluation and consideration. The conferences – and schools associated with those remanded – that will be re-evaluated by the Task Force include the Capitol, Dunn-St. Croix, Eastern Suburban, Heart O’ North, Lakeland, Southwest, Southwest Athletic League and Trailways.