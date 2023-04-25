Poynette and Lodi are impacted by a vote on Tuesday by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control to approve winter co-ops and a Conference Realignment Task Force recommendation for the football-only plans remanded by the Board at its meeting last month.
The board approved the revised plan after further evaluation and consideration by the Task Force. The conferences and their respective schools that were re-evaluated by the Task Force included the Capitol, Dunn-St. Croix, Eastern Suburban, Heart O’ North, Lakeland, Southwest, Southwest Athletic League and Trailways.
The only changes to the plan that was remanded involves the Milwaukee School of Excellence being placed in the Capitol Conference; Brodhead/Juda placed in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference; Southwestern/St. Ambrose placed in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League; and Parkview/Albany placed in the Trailways Conference.
For football, Lodi would occupy the Capitol Conference along with Big Foot, Clinton, Columbus, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Milwaukee School of Excellence and Turner.
Poynette would move to the Eastern Suburban to play alongside Deerfield, Fall River/Rio, Cambridge, Markesan, Pardeeville, Marshall and Waterloo.
The entire football-only conference realignment plan will be implemented in the Fall of 2024. The complete details of the remanded and approved conference configurations for both 11-player and 8-player football, and more information on the conference realignment process are available on the Conference Realignment page of the WIAA website. Access the page by clicking on the “Conference Realignment” link within the “Schools” megamenu.
In other conference realignment actions, the Board approved two fast-track requests, effective in 2023-24. The first moves St. Mary Catholic from the Wisconsin Combined Tennis Conference to the Eastern Wisconsin Conference for boys and girls tennis only. The second moves Chesterton Academy from an independent status to the Lake City Conference.
In addition, the Board approved the winter sports cooperative teams for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
The Board received staff reports previewing the agenda for Wednesday’s Annual Meeting, a recap of the NFHS Legal Meeting and an update on the ongoing efforts to recruit and retain licensed officials. The Board also received liaison reports from Paul Manriquez of the Department of Public Instruction, John Ashley of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Eric Plitzuweit of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic pro grams for 517 senior high schools and 45 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.