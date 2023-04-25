Poynette and Lodi are impacted by a vote on Tuesday by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control to approve winter co-ops and a Conference Realignment Task Force recommendation for the football-only plans remanded by the Board at its meeting last month.

The board approved the revised plan after further evaluation and consideration by the Task Force. The conferences and their respective schools that were re-evaluated by the Task Force included the Capitol, Dunn-St. Croix, Eastern Suburban, Heart O’ North, Lakeland, Southwest, Southwest Athletic League and Trailways.