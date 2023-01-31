Thrown around

Lodi’s Kylar Clemens throws an opponent during Saturday’s Terry Conklin Duals, hosted by the Blue Devils.

 Photo courtesy of Dorothy Reinwand

Beating Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is still a big deal.

The Raiders’ program has 21 state team titles to its credit, the most in state history. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Lodi wrestling team welcomed Wisconsin Rapids to town and defeated the Raiders 37-28. That was the biggest highlight of another busy week for the Blue Devils, who are making a name for themselves in 2022-23.