Beating Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is still a big deal.
The Raiders’ program has 21 state team titles to its credit, the most in state history. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Lodi wrestling team welcomed Wisconsin Rapids to town and defeated the Raiders 37-28. That was the biggest highlight of another busy week for the Blue Devils, who are making a name for themselves in 2022-23.
Rapids Dual
Rapids entered the dual ranked No. 8 in Division 1, while Lodi was ranked No. 4 in Division 2. Something had to give.
“Wisconsin Rapids is the most storied wrestling program in the state of Wisconsin, and we were pumped to host them in our gym,” said Cody Endres, head coach for Lodi. “Coach (Jack) Reinwand was also from Wisconsin Rapids, so this dual meant a little more as we wanted to win it for him.”
Racking up pins by Evan Stevenson (152), Zane Licht (160), Caleb Lord (120), and Isaiah Groskopf (195), the Blue Devils got strong performances from the whole team to get the win, with Brady Dorshorst coming up with a dramatic 9-8 decision at 132 over Aiden Armagost.
“Up and down the lineup our kids wrestled tough and battled against some great competition,” said Endres. “This was a great dual to help us prepare for team sectionals. Brady Dorshorst got a reversal in the last few seconds to win his match, and it helped give us a little breathing room. Brady wrestled really hard, scored a lot of points, and came out on top.”
Owen Breunig kept the momentum going, beating Mason Tritz in a major decision.
“Owen Breunig followed that up with a big 16-3 win against one of their better wrestlers,” said Endres. “That might have been the best match of Owen's career, and it was fitting it happened on Senior Night!”
Endresand the Lodi program recognized all of its seniors, including Licht, Breunig, Levi Ness, Stevenson, and Noah Johnson, as well as managers Raegan Zastrow and Karley Sampson for all that they have done for Lodi wrestling.
Middleton and Waunakee
Lodi took part in a quadrangular in Waunakee on Thursday, Jan. 26, winning both duals by scores of 72-0 over Middleton and 59-12 over the home Warriors.
“Our guys took care of business in both of these duals and continued to wrestle aggressively and display their offense,” said Endres. “During the Middleton dual Owen Breunig and Evan Stevenson both won matches in which they trailed in. It was nice to see them battle back, use their conditioning, and pick up the win.”
Battling at 138, Breunig decisioned Sam Zanton 8-2, while Stevenson edged Finn Grauwels 3-2 at 138.
Meanwhile, Mason Breunig squeezed past Seth Bunn 4-3 at 170, and Mason Lane won by a score of 11-6 at 182 over Bryce Falk.
“Mason Breunig and Mason Lane both wrestled some tough Middleton kids and found ways to win as well,” said Endres. “We were able to pick up a lot of pins as well which is a tribute to the work we've been doing in the top position.”
Waunakee gave Lodi a tougher time, but the Blue Devils eased past the Warriors in the dual.
“Waunakee is a program on the rise and will continue to improve in the years to come,” said Endres. “They have some really solid kids on their team this year that we were able to battle against. Levi Ness (106) got us started with an awesome performance beating a ranked wrestler (Mason Spear) 10-2. Brady Dorshorst (132) had a big win in defeating a tough Waunakee senior (Coltan Nechvatal) by pinfall after Brady gave up the first takedown. Nick Week (220) in the second-to-last match pinned a kid (Tyler Endres) who had beaten him last year. That match helped show Nick how much he has improved this past year. Our JVs got a lot of matches in with the quad setup, and we look forward to doing more of these in the future.”
Terry Conklin Duals
A new tradition was established on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“Saturday was an awesome day for Lodi wrestling as we hosted the first annual Terry Conklin Duals in honor of Lodi's biggest fan, Terry Conklin,” said Endres. “We honored Terry in several different ways on Saturday and having his son, Joe, a former Lodi wrestler, there to present the awards was pretty special.”
The Blue Devils put in a good day’s work, winning all five duals. They defeated West Salem 47-12 and St. Croix Central 53-15, while also dispatching Kenosha Indian Trail 84-0, Evansville 52-22 and De Pere 72-9.
“Our kids wrestled well in defeating some pretty tough teams,” said Endres. “Both Evansville and Saint Croix Central have been ranked in the top 10 of Division 2, and West Salem should likely be ranked honorable mention in Division 1 as well.”
Going undefeated for Lodi were Levi Ness. Drew Lochner. Owen Breunig, Zane Licht, Nick Week, and Henry Koeppen.
“Big wins on the day were highlighted by Brady Dorshorst versus West Salem, Kylar Clemens versus West Salem, Mason Lane versus West Salem, and Isaiah Groskopf versus Saint Croix Central,” said Endres. “We're excited to start our postseason on Saturday as we participate in the conference tournament in Waterloo. We have a lot of guys hungry to get their name on the Lodi Wrestling wall forever.”