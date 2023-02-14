A gauntlet of tough wrestlers awaited Lodi at regionals.
The Blue Devils got through it, moving on to team sectionals by taking second and sending 11 wrestlers to individual sectionals.
"In looking at our regional both before and after the tournament it was pretty clear that we were in one of, if not the toughest, regional in all of the state,” said Cody Endres, head coach for Lodi. “Thankfully, due to the schedule we wrestle, our guys were prepared, and it was nothing new for them. As in any postseason event there were plenty of highs and some lows as well. Despite not wrestling our best we were still able to qualify 11 guys to Individual Sectionals and as a team we placed second which advanced us to team sectionals for a chance to go to team state."
Three Lodi wrestlers emerged as regional champions, including Zane Licht (152), Mason Lane (182) and Henry Koeppen (285). Licht pinned two opponents and won a 7-2 decision over Prairie du Chien’s Luke Kramer in the finals. Lane had a pin and two decisions, winning 5-3 in the finals over Prairie du Chien’s Bryce Lenzendorf. Koeppen pinned River Valley’s Brent Bindl in the first-place match in 4:18.
“Winning regionals gives these guys a huge advantage as we head into the sectional tournament next Saturday,” said Endres. “All three of these guys have goals to qualify for state and then do some damage once at the Kohl Center."
Four other Lodi wrestlers reached the finals. Among them were Evan Clary, Evan Stevenson, Kylar Clemens and Isaiah Groskopf.
“Despite their losses in the finals they battled tough and fought hard,” said Endres. “They're hungry to get rematches again on Saturday and are all looking to advance to the Kohl Center as well."
Others who advanced to sectionals included Levi Ness, Owen Breunig, Nick Week and Drew Lochner.
“With as strong as our regional was, all of these wrestlers have a chance to still qualify for individual state,” said Endres. “If they can find a way to place in the top three next Saturday, they'll achieve their goals and dreams of wrestling at the Kohl Center.”
All the battles they had on Saturday got them ready for the road ahead.
“Some rounds during the day were tougher than others, and we challenged the guys to pick their heads up and finish the day on a high note,” said Endres. “They responded extremely well to the challenge and the adversity in front of them and finished the day strong. We know our best wrestling is still in front of us and we're excited to show that in the weeks to come. We know the Sectional Tournament is going to be the toughest one in the state, and we're excited for the challenges that lay ahead."
Lodi faces off against Winneconne on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in WIAA Division 2 team sectionals at Lodi.