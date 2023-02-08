Koeppen a conference champ!
Buy Now

Lodi's Henry Koeppen attempts to throw Sugar River's Isaac Erb in a heavyweight semifinal at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Waterloo High School. Koeppen pinned Erb and went on to win his weight class for the Blue Devils, who won the tournament with 357.5 points.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

Lodi continues to rule Capitol Conference wrestling with an iron fist.

The Blue Devils won their 30th conference title in a row on Saturday. It’s the 38th overall league championship in program history.