Lodi continues to rule Capitol Conference wrestling with an iron fist.
The Blue Devils won their 30th conference title in a row on Saturday. It’s the 38th overall league championship in program history.
“Hundreds of people, heck maybe even a thousand people have contributed to this monumental achievement,” said Cody Endres, head coach for the Blue Devils. “Lodi first won conference in 1980 and at that time it was the most important thing that had happened in Lodi wrestling history from a results standpoint. The work that the Reinwands, the other coaches, those wrestlers, fans, and parents put into winning that first conference title can't be forgotten.”
Two Lodi wrestlers reached a new level of success.
"You're always proud of and happy for all of the wrestlers that win conference,” said Endres. “However, when it's a senior winning their first conference title it's extra special. Both Levi Ness and Evan Stevenson won conference for the first time in their final chance. Now, both of them will have their names on the Lodi Wrestling wall, forever. For both Levi and Evan, who had dads wrestle in this program, it was always a goal to get their names on the wall.”
After receiving two byes, Ness made quick work of Watertown Luther Prep’s Jared Goelzer at 106, pinning him in 26 seconds. It took him only a little longer to win by fall over Waterloo’s Avery Skalitzky, as he pinned him in 1:01 in the first-place match.
Stevenson competed at 145, pinning Poynette’s Mark Bartz in 4:22, before sticking Marshall’s Kody Finke in 5:12. In the championship match, Stevenson earned a 5-2 decision over Waterloo’s Ryan Sturgill.
Others winning conference for the first time included Caleb Lord (120), Evan Clary (126), Kylar Clemens (160), Mason Lane (182), Nick Week (220), and Henry Koeppen (285). It was just another day at the office for Zane Licht, who won conference for the second time in his career, as he pinned two of his three opponents.
Lane racked up three pins, while Week had one pin and two decisions, defeating Poynette’s Jackson Geitner 5-3 in the finals. Clary edged Marshall’s Tucker Cobb 8-6 in the first-place match, while Lord pinned all three of his opponents and Koeppen had two pins to win his title.
“Kylar Clemens had arguably the most impressive tournament of any wrestler there,” said Endres. “He dominated a tough Sugar River kid 6-0 in the semifinals and then had a big upset against the #8 ranked kid (James Amacher) in the state against Poynette. Kylar showed a lot of heart, toughness, and grit during his over eight-minute match winning in the fourth overtime."
Clemens eventually bested Amacher 6-5.
