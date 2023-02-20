Licht wins state!

Zane Licht (right) battles a Portage wrestler in the 152-pound finals at the 2021-22 state tournament. Licht scored a 3-0 decision to win the first Lodi state championship since 2009 last season. Licht qualified for the individual state meet again over the weekend.

 Photo by Mark Arnold

The atmosphere was electric, and the Lodi wrestling team was charged up.

With a berth in the WIAA Division 2 State Team Tournament on the line, the Blue Devils hosted team sectionals on Tuesday, Feb. 14, hoping to knock off top-ranked Prairie du Chien.