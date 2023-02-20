The atmosphere was electric, and the Lodi wrestling team was charged up.
With a berth in the WIAA Division 2 State Team Tournament on the line, the Blue Devils hosted team sectionals on Tuesday, Feb. 14, hoping to knock off top-ranked Prairie du Chien.
Lodi came closer than expected, falling 32-26 in front of a packed crowd at home.
Earlier in the evening, the Blue Devils defeated Winneconne 43-24 to advance to the team sectional finals.
“All of the losses at team sectionals hurt ... but this one hurts just a little bit more as this group of young men has come so far,” said Cody Endres, head coach for Lodi. “We started out the year unranked and only returned one state qualifier while Prairie Du Chien has been ranked No. 1 all year and graduated nobody from their team last year that went to state. If you would have asked anybody before the season started, they would have thought Prairie would have beaten us by 20 points or more.”
The Blue Devils took some consolation in sending a sizeable contingent of individuals to state a few days later.
Team Sectionals
Leading 26-16 after Drew Lochner’s pin at 113, the Blue Devils looked to be in good shape against Prairie du Chien, but the Blackhawks won the last four matches to pull it out.
“I'm as proud of this group of young men, and these seniors, as any team and any senior class I've had the privilege of coaching,” said Endres. “These guys embodied the discipline, work ethic, courage, and belief we ask all Lodi wrestlers to give. They led one another and the rest of the team in a way that will serve everybody for years to come well beyond when their wrestling careers are over. They left no stone unturned, they didn't take shortcuts, and that's why we improved so much throughout the season.”
Beating Winneconne was no small feat, with pins by Evan Stevenson (152), Mason Lane (182), Henry Koeppen (285) and Lochner – as well as a forfeit awarded to Zane Licht (160) – making the difference. At 170, Kylar Clements outlasted Brady Yonke 4-3, while Isaiah Groskopf earned a 6-4 decision at 195 and Nick Week defeated Desmond Walker 12-9.
"We wrestled extremely well against Winneconne,” said Endres. “They're the seventh-ranked team in the state for a reason, but our guys were ready. As a coaching staff we expected a close dual, but our guys went out and dominated. We found a way to win in every close match and that really separated the dual. It was a great way to start off the night in front of our home crowd.”
It would have taken a herculean effort to get the upset in the championship match.
“We knew it was going to be a battle against Prairie du Chien, and we would have to wrestle nearly flawlessly in order to beat them,” said Endres. “They're an incredible team and have been ranked No. 1 all year for good reason. We came up just short, but it wasn't for a lack of effort. The way that our kids fought made any Lodi Wrestling fan extremely proud. In every situation they fought for their teammates and gave us a chance.”
Two dramatic wins by Clemens and Lane gave Lodi hope.
“Our crowd was incredible,” said Endres. “I don't think I've ever seen the Lodi High School Gym that packed or that loud. When Kylar Clemens got the overtime takedown and a huge upset win, it was one of the best environments I've ever been a part of in high school sports. Mason Lane won in overtime the next match and the place erupted once again. We're so thankful to all of the fans who came out and supported the Lodi Wrestling program.”
Levi Ness won by pin in 26 seconds at 106 for Lodi, setting the stage for Lochner’s win by fall over Ireland Cejka in 5:49. Koeppen battled for a 22-13 major decision at 285, with Lane and Clemens winning by sudden victory at 182 and 170, respectively, and Licht taking a 17-6 major decision for Lodi. It wasn’t enough, however, as Prairie du Chien advanced to team state for the fourth season in a row.
Individual Sectionals
The disappointment of team sectionals didn’t carry over to individual sectionals for Lodi, as the Blue Devils hit the mats at Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.
“All in all, we had a fantastic day at individual sectionals,” said Endres. “Coming off of an emotional loss on Tuesday night you never really know how the guys are going to wrestle, especially in one of the toughest sectionals in the state. However, these guys wrestled exceptionally well against some of the best in the state.”
Among those going to state are Lane (182), Groskopf (195), Licht (152), Owen Breunig (138), Koeppen (285) and Clemens (160).
"Owen Breunig qualifying for the state tournament is a miraculous achievement in the fact that the guy he beat in the first round and a different guy that he beat in the last round, had both pinned him earlier in the year,” said Endres. “It's just a testament to his toughness, resiliency, and his belief in himself and his training.”
For Licht, one of the best wrestlers in the state, it’s a chance to win a second consecutive state title, as he and Lane emerged as sectional champions.
"Zane Licht won sectionals for the third time and continues to impress us each and every week,” said Licht. “Zane has one goal in mind but knows he needs to take it match by match at the Kohl Center.”
Clemens showed his perseverance.
“Kylar Clemens qualifying for the state tournament is another incredible story given the fact that he didn't wrestle as a freshman and has missed some time over the past two years battling injuries,” said Endres. “Kylar is as tough as they come and is an ultimate competitor. He battles in every position and gives nothing up.”
In his bracket, Lane was dominant.
“Mason Lane was very impressive in winning his sectional bracket and qualifying for the state tournament for the first time,” said Endres. “Mason was able to put a lot of points on the board and wrestled really smart and aggressive.”
Recovering from illness, Groskopf didn’t let that hold him back.
"Isaiah Groskopf was so sick throughout the week that he couldn't even practice,” said Endres. “For him to show up on Saturday and even wrestle, yet alone qualify for the state tournament, was incredible.”
And then there’s Koeppen, who’s risen through the ranks fast.
“Everybody who qualified this year has a unique story, and Henry might have the most unique story of them all as he qualified for state in only his second year of wrestling,” said Endres. “Henry is an incredible athlete, works hard in the weight room, and has trusted his coaches from day one to earn his spot at the Kohl Center.”
It wasn’t all good news for Lodi, however.
"Individual sectionals is a tough day as there are so many highs and so many lows,” said Endres. “For some kids they're celebrating the thrill of qualifying for the state tournament. For others, it's the end of their careers. For both Levi Ness and Evan Stevenson their careers as Lodi wrestlers came to an end on Saturday. As hard as that is, both of these young men have learned so much from the sport of wrestling and are well equipped for future successes. We're going to miss them tremendously, but their impacts will still be felt for years to come.”