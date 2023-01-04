Zane Licht made history at the Bi-State Classic, becoming Lodi’s first two-time champion at the prestigious wrestling meet.
“He was dominant all weekend,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils. “On day one he had three quick pins and a tech fall. He had a close 4-1 win in the semifinals the next morning but performed exceptionally well in the finals beating a former Bi-State and Division 1 state champion, 8-2. Zane really showed that he is one of the best wrestlers in the state of Wisconsin.”
As a team, Lodi finished 14th overall in the 70-team event, totaling 168.5 points to tie with Stoughton. Licht took first at 152 pounds.
Although he wasn’t at full strength, Mason Lane fought his way to sixth place at 182 pounds.
“While still not 100% Mason showed a lot of determination in pushing through eight hard matches in two days to finish the tournament strong,” said Endres. “Mason puts in so much time, effort, and energy into this sport that seeing him have success is so rewarding to this team.”
At 113, Drew Lochner won four matches by decision to take 10th in his first Bi-State Classic.
“Drew wrestles really hard and with a high pace and his efforts early in matches pay off later for him,” said Endres. “Drew was on JV last year and now he is placing at one of the biggest tournaments in Wisconsin. It is guys like Drew that keep this program strong making huge improvements from one year to the next.”
Owen Breunig placed at Bi-State for the second time in his career, competing at 138.
“Owen has wrestled extremely hard competition thus far, and it was great seeing him find success in a tough Bi-State bracket,” said Endres. “Owen is a driven senior and is doing everything right. He isn't cutting any corners or leaving any stone unturned. He is on the right path to achieving his goals.”
So is Kylar Clemens, who scored 11 valuable points for Lodi at 160 pounds.
“Kylar Clemens continues to show his improvement, his grit, and his toughness. Kylar is a competitor and finds ways to win,” said Endres. “While he came just short of his goals of placing at Bi-State, losing 1-0 in the round to place, he is gaining confidence with every match. Kylar is a guy that will continue to improve and be a much better wrestler at the end of the year than he is right now.”
At 220, Nick Week chipped in with eight points for the Lodi cause.
“Nick Week is fun to watch compete as you can see his development every time he steps on the mat,” said Endres. “He has improved so much from last year, and we know he is only scratching the surface of his potential. He took a really hard loss in the last session on Day 1 to end his tournament. However, the next day it was right back to work and chasing his goals.”
Henry Koeppen also put in a strong effort at 285 for Lodi.
“Henry Koeppen is only a second-year wrestler, and he was one late match takedown away from placing at Bi-State,” said Endres. “Henry makes wrestling fun. He is such a joy to have on this team as he is always making his teammates and coaches laugh. Henry gets it, that sports are supposed to be fun, and he reminds us of that on a daily basis.”
Slated to compete at Mineral Point on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Blue Devils will host a six-team meet of duals on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Poynette
It was a fruitful trip to the Mid-State tournament, held at UW-Whitewater Dec. 29-30, for the Poynette wrestling team.
James Amacher took fifth and got his 100th win, while Luke Romack placed seventh and Jackson Geitner finished 11th.