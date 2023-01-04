Zane Licht made history at the Bi-State Classic, becoming Lodi’s first two-time champion at the prestigious wrestling meet.

“He was dominant all weekend,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils. “On day one he had three quick pins and a tech fall. He had a close 4-1 win in the semifinals the next morning but performed exceptionally well in the finals beating a former Bi-State and Division 1 state champion, 8-2. Zane really showed that he is one of the best wrestlers in the state of Wisconsin.”