Licht state champion again!

Lodi’s Zane Licht, who won his second Division 2 state title in a row at 152 pounds, flexes after a win at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 By Mark Arnold

Zane Licht likes having his arm raised in triumph.

It occurred again on Saturday, Feb. 25, as Licht – one of the most decorated wrestlers in Lodi history – won his second straight state title at 152 pounds, rolling through his bracket at the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.