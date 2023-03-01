Zane Licht likes having his arm raised in triumph.
It occurred again on Saturday, Feb. 25, as Licht – one of the most decorated wrestlers in Lodi history – won his second straight state title at 152 pounds, rolling through his bracket at the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“Zane won his second consecutive state title to become only Lodi's fourth two-time state champion,” said Cody Endres. “Zane had arguably the most incredible year of any Lodi wrestler as he finished the season with single-season records in wins at 57-0, team points at 374.5 and takedowns at 380. Zane also didn't surrender a single takedown all season.”
Licht wasn’t the only Blue Devil who enjoyed the weekend. Mason Lane took fourth at 182 pounds.
“What a great tournament for Mason to come into such a tough bracket and battle to a fourth- place finish,” said Endres. “Mason has improved so much each year that he has been in the program, and we can't wait to see the growth he makes during his senior season. Mason will unquestionably be the leader of our team next season, and we couldn't feel better about following his lead.”
It was Licht who stole the spotlight, though, cruising to a 17-2 technical fall in 5:48 over St. Croix Central’s Noah Nusbaum. Next, Licht took out Sugar River’s Eli Leonard with a 9-1 major decision, before winning 6-1 in the finals over Wrightstown’s Nick Alexander.
“Zane Licht was just dominant all weekend,” said Endres. “He was never in danger in any of his matches and he scored at will against his opponents. Zane makes wrestling look easy, it's incredible to watch him perform at the highest levels like he does. In all three of his matches Zane scored quickly and kept the pressure on his opponents. He didn't give them any openings at all.”
The first day, Lodi went to work, with Owen Breunig pinning his 138-pound opponent Hunter Gartmann, of Baldwin-Woodville, in 2:52.
“Senior Owen Breunig started off the tournament for us and not only recorded a pin, but secured his 100th career win in the process,” said Endres. “Owen is all business, all the time, but we won't forget the smile on his face after he pinned his first-round opponent.”
It was a mixed bag of results for the rest of the Blue Devils in the opening round.
“Kylar Clemens (160), Isaiah Groskopf (195), and Henry Koeppen (285) all laid it on the line in their first state tournament matches and gave us everything they had, which is all we ever ask for,” said Endres. “Despite losing their open round matches it was a great weekend for that trio as they got to experience the individual state tournament, and they already have goals to return and place next season. Mason Lane wrestled really well in his opening round against a Prairie du Chien rival to advance to the quarterfinals.”
Lane earned a hard-fought 7-4 decision over Prairie du Chien’s Bryce Lenzendorf, before dropping a tough 5-3 decision to Two Rivers’ Max Matthias.
"In the quarterfinals Friday morning, both Owen Breunig and Mason Lane gave incredible effort but lost their matches to put themselves on the backside of the bracket,” said Endres. “Zane Licht, in his tournament debut, looked outstanding rolling to a 17-2 victory. Not long after their quarterfinal losses both Owen and Mason had to wrestle again. A win meant they placed at state and a loss meant the end of their season.”
For Breunig, it wasn’t to be, as he lost a 7-2 decision to Luxemburg-Casco’s Caleb Delebreau, after his 11-3 major decision loss to Darlington’s Owen Seffrood in the quarterfinals.
“Owen wrestled really well, even in a loss,” said Endres. “We tell our kids all the time that you can't always judge a performance strictly on wins and losses. This was one of those examples as Owen gave everything he had but still came up a bit short. Owen has nothing to hang his head about. The run he has been on these past few weeks has been magical, and we're so proud of him for wearing the Lodi singlet with pride these past four seasons.”
Lane dispatched Freedom’s Patrick Moore 3-1 to move onto the third-place match, where Matthias got the best of him again, winning 8-1.
Overall, Lodi wrestlers made an impact at state again this year.
“What a fun group of guys we brought to the state tournament,” said Endres. “While the obvious goal is for these guys to compete as hard as they can and to get their hands raised, it's always a memorable weekend for the wrestlers who make the individual state tournament and for the coaches, parents, teammates, fans, and alumni who are a part of it.”