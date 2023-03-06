Licht state champion again!

Lodi’s Zane Licht, who won his second Division 2 state title in a row at 152 pounds, flexes after a win at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 By Mark Arnold

Football always came first for Henry Koeppen. That’s one of the reasons he took up wrestling, qualifying for state in just his second year in the sport.

Cody Endres, head wrestling coach for Lodi, convinced him that becoming a grappler would help him on the gridiron.