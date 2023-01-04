There were individual and team state championships, and thrilling wins and agonizing losses, as well as controversy.
What a wild year 2022 for sports in Poynette and Lodi. Here are the five top stories of the year for each community.
Poynette
Another softball state title – There’s little doubt what the top story in Poynette sports was this year, as the Pumas’ vaunted softball program won its sixth state title. Playing in the WIAA Division 3 state final on June 11, at Goodman Diamond in Madison, the Pumas downed New Holstein 5-3. For Matt Ramberg, Poynette’s head coach, winning it all made up for a disappointing end to the 2021 campaign. “It’s been a long year from the sectional championship game in Dodgeville where we lost 1-0 to the eventual state champion,” said Ramberg. Holly Lowenberg’s pitching and hitting helped put Poynette over the top, as she hit game-winning homer in 1-0 win over Cambridge in sectional semifinals and threw a perfect game against rival Lodi. She also had another no-hitter and struck out 18 in one-hitter against Luther Prep.
Stewart ends distinguished high school wrestling career – Perhaps the most decorated wrestler in Poynette history, Cash Stewart made it all the way to the finals at state wrestling at 160 pounds, as he sought his second state title. In the championship match, Stewart lost 5-4 to four-time state champ Kole Marko, as Stewart finished his senior season 42-2 and 135-7 for his prep career. He's now wrestling collegiately at Cal Poly University.
Collegiate cross country runners at Nationals – Three Poynette graduates qualified for the NCAA Division III National Cross Country Meet. They included Elizabeth Reddeman, Elias Ritzke and Katelyn Chadwick. Illness prevented Chadwick from competing at the event, but Ritzke, who runs for UW-La Crosse like Chadwick, finished 184th and Reddeman ran for Carroll University, finishing an injury-plagued collegiate career.
New coaches – The coaching carousel went round and round in 2022, as Poynette hired Jesse Atkins (volleyball) and Lance Fritz (girls’ basketball), while Dan Rolling was promoted to head soccer coach for the United co-op programs with Portage.
Crawford runs at state – Tanis Crawford returned to the WIAA Division 3 State Cross Country Meet, finishing 45th in a time of 17:46. That time was 1:09 faster than his previous effort at state.
Lodi
Zane Licht wins state wrestling title – Compiling a record of 50-1, Licht finished the 2022 campaign by winning Lodi’s first individual state wrestling title in 13 years. Licht overcame a knee injury to become a champion at 152 pounds. Licht also broke the school record for team points. Unofficially, the Blue Devils finished second as a team at the state individual meet.
Ring leads Blue Devils to conference boys’ basketball title – Brady Ring had quite a season, being named the Capitol North Conference Player of the Year. A Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention pick, Ring helped the Blue Devils win a share of Capitol North Conference title and go 17-8 overall. The entire starting five from that team has graduated.
Soccer protest – The Lodi girls’ soccer team won a regional championship, but it didn’t come without controversy. The title game against Aquinas went to penalty kicks, and after the first round it was 4-4. A referee error led to an Aquinas protest, and the game was finished three days later in Richland Center. Lodi’s Grasyn Schmidt kicked the game-winner, sending the Blue Devils to sectionals. Joe Birkholz called it “the most expensive penalty kick ever.”
Dual threat – Led by quarterback Mason Lane, who powered the Blue Devils with his legs and his arm, the Blue Devils surprised most observers by challenging for the Capitol Conference crown after being decimated by graduation. They lost 22 letterwinners from a team that went 7-3 overall in 2021, as Lodi brought back only five starters on offense and four on defense. Still, the Blue Devils went 9-3 overall, reaching Level 3 of the playoffs, and tied for second in Capitol with a 5-2 record, as undefeated conference champion Columbus ended up winning a state title.
Boys track takes second at state – One point separated the Blue Devils from a second consecutive Division 2 team title, as Shorewood won it all. Lodi totaled 45 points, compared to 46 for Shorewood. Lodi star Lucas Heyroth racked up 34 points, while teammate Parker Heintz chipped in with 11 by taking sixth in the 800-meter run and leading the 3,200-meter relay team to third. Heintz also placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run. Heyroth capped off an incredible prep career as one of the greatest prep athletes ever in the sport in Wisconsin, having reached the podium in every one of the 12 events he ever competed in at the state meet. Heyroth took second in the triple jump in 2022, breaking the school record by 7 inches, before winning both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. An injury couldn’t keep him from finishing third in the long jump.