Kiessling and Riemer LLC, a longtime Lake Mills law practice located on E. Lake Street, is closing at the end of August.
Karen Riemer, a local attorney and the current owner of the practice, has taken a position with Badger Bank of Fort Atkinson as a senior trust officer in the bank’s trust department.
The law practice, started by attorney Bill Kiessling Sr. in 1929, moved into its current location on E. Lake Street in 1974. Bill Kiessling Jr. took over the practice from his father after many years.
Riemer came onto the staff in 2017, and became the sole attorney at the firm after Bill Kiessling Jr. passed away in 2020.
Riemer is an attorney who specializes in taxes, probate, estate planning, elder support, small business planning and real estate. She graduated from The George Washington University with a business administration degree, and earned her law degree from Marquette University in 1999.
Riemer said, through her practice, she works to help older adults in the community plan for the future, protect their futures and combat negative estate planning experiences. Riemer said cases of elder abuse are increasing these days, and she hopes proper planning help seniors prepare for the future.
“We’re seeing a lot more of it,” Riemer said. Older adults can potentially “become more vulnerable as they get older, losing their power. They deserve some protection.”
“Riemer particular enjoys assisting elders with care planning and addressing financial concerns, seeking to preserve relationships within the family, while being an advocate for seniors,” a release from Badger Bank said.
Riemer said she will retain her tax practice. She will also continue to advocate for older adults and local residents in her new position at Badger Bank, she said.
In her new role, Riemer hopes to help local residents to connect personally with a local bank, help them estate plan and protect families.
Riemer is a longtime Lake Mills resident who will continue to live in the area. She’s also a member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club, the Tyranena Ladies Service Club, the State Bar of Wisconsin and other groups.
“I appreciate the welcoming treatment I received” in Lake Mills, Riemer said. “I appreciate the trust that they’ve placed in me” and will “carry that with me.”