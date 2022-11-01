McKenna Malecki, a McFarland High School senior, has been selected as the Optimist Club’s Senior of the Month for October.
Malecki is the child of Beth and Corey Malecki. She was nominated for the award by Jonathan Gillette (Assistant Coach Varsity Boys Soccer Coach) and Aaron Ziegler (Head Coach Boys Varsity Soccer Coach).
Outside of school Malecki participated in Varsity Lacrosse in Oregon; served as a Soccer Manager on the McFarland Boys Varsity Soccer Team; Ambassador Club Member; Co-founder/President of Med Club; Link Crew; Band; and was recognized as the Fundraising Lead on National Honor Society.
Malecki is a member of National Honor Society; was the April 2022 Student of the Month; was named Rookie of the Year on McFarland’s Dance Team; and earned the Silver Presidential Award for Volunteering.
Following graduation, Malecki plans to attend a four-year college.
Comments from Jonathan and Aaron:
“McKenna Malecki has been serving as manager of the varsity Boys Soccer Team since last year, and has done a tremendous job of supporting the team and coaching staff. McKenna takes her responsibilities seriously, and is like another adult on the coaching staff team. McKenna shows up with a model attitude, and we can always rely on her to take care of things that the team needs. McKenna embodies the Optimist Creed and is an example of someone who is just as enthusiastic about the success of others as she is about her own. We could go and on about the great things she does, but she is very deserving of this award,” Jonathan Gillette and Aaron Ziegler said.
“McKenna is dedicated, dependable and caring. She makes MHS a better place and does so much for our office. She is always willing to help, and is a leader in and out of class. She has a calming presence which is great to have when we have students in distress in our office and she is always looking for ways to help us and others,” said Danielle Edgerton of MHS Student Services.
To nominate a McFarland High School Senior for this honor, please contact Tom Mooney at tomgmooney@gmail.com or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download an application