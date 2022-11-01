McKenna Malecki
McKenna Malecki, a McFarland High School senior, has been selected as the Optimist Club’s Senior of the Month for October.

Malecki is the child of Beth and Corey Malecki. She was nominated for the award by Jonathan Gillette (Assistant Coach Varsity Boys Soccer Coach) and Aaron Ziegler (Head Coach Boys Varsity Soccer Coach).