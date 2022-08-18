A U.S. Senate candidate kicked off his general election campaign by visiting a dairy farm near Cambridge, aiming to connect with rural voters in eastern Dane County.
Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s current Lt. Governor and the Democratic nominee for the upcoming U.S. Senate race this November, visited Hinchley’s Dairy Farm for a rally on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Barnes will face veteran Sen. Ron Johnson in the Nov. 8 general election, vying for the chance to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.
Barnes kicked off his push toward Nov. 8 with a rally at the farm, sharing his priorities for his campaign, and affirming the importance of rural communities and agriculture in the state.
Tina Hinchley, the owner of Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, opened the rally with remarks supporting Barnes’ campaign, and sharing her opinion on the Senate race as a family farm owner.
Hinchley’s Dairy Farm is a family-owned dairy farm that has expanded into agri-tourism by offering tours and special events. Hinchley has become well-known in statewide agricultural business circles.
“We have a long tradition in the state of family farmers passing the torch.
That’s what builds America. Our way of life feels impossible for so many families right now because of selfish politicians,” Hinchley said. “We need somebody who will actually fight for family farmers, not just the corporations that can afford fancy lobbyists. That’s why I’m supporting Mandela Barnes.”
Barnes shared that one of his priorities is supporting Wisconsin agriculture.
“We have an opportunity to protect our family farms in the face of globalization.
(We’re) the state that feeds the nation and we need to respect our family farms because that’s what gave us our identity as the dairy state, not the largest factory farms,” Barnes said.
Both candidates have come out swinging in their general election campaigns.
“It is time for us to send Ron Johnson packing. Someone who has consistently turned his back on the people in the state of Wisconsin. He turned his back on our veterans, he wants to slash Social Security and Medicare, he voted against capping the cost of insulin. And this is all in the past week…Every single person across the state and across this country deserves so much more, and we’re going to fight for more.”
Johnson responded to Barnes’ candidacy in a statement following the Aug. 9 primary, saying that Wisconsin residents shouldn’t believe a word Barnes says.
“The leaders of the Democrat party have chosen their most radical left candidate for the U.S. Senate race. It sure doesn’t seem like Wisconsin voters had much of a choice in the matter. These are the same elite leaders who want to “fundamentally transform” America. Unfortunately, now we all know what that means: Open borders, forty year high inflation, record gas prices, rising crime, the indoctrination of our children, and a baby formula shortage,” Johnson said in a statement.
According to his campaign website, Johnson prioritizes expanding agricultural markets to support Wisconsin producers. Other priorities include defense and military support, healthcare reform and repealing the Affordable Care Act, transportation infrastructure, supporting veterans, border security and emergency preparedness.
In his campaign, Barnes is prioritizing fighting inflation and lowering taxes, reproductive rights, strengthening unions and boosting Wisconsin manufacturing, supporting family farms, public safety, affordable health care, combating climate change and supporting small businesses.
Barnes advanced to the general election in the Aug. 9 primary. The U.S. Senate election is Nov. 8.