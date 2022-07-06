The Village of Marshall continues to tweak plans on its potential new municipal building to come in at, or under budget.
Village Administrator Judy Weter said Kueny Architects, the firm hired for the municipal building project, did not have a representative at a June 27 building committee meeting. As a result no decisions were made and no votes were taken. However, she said there would be one who gives a presentation to the village board July 12.
Weter said the presentation will be regarding three amendments committee members would like to see. The committee requested what prices would be on more storage and additional exterior doors.
Concerns have been raised regarding the potential price tag of a new village hall.
Scott Michalek, who served as a trustee on the village board until May 5, sought feedback from Marshall residents regarding how much the village hall should cost. He also made comments that he believed renovations should be made instead of building a new facility entirely.
Michalek also made a post that the village hall could cost up to $3.5 million. That was disputed by trustee and building committee member Andrea Andrews and Village President Chris Campbell. Andrews alleged Michalek went back on a village decision in July 2021 to proceed with the project. She also alleged Michalek made false statements about the village by posting the project could cost as much as $3.5 million. Andrews requested Michalek be censured for the posts, which he was, but he resigned before the village board could vote on the censure. Andrews said these were violations of the village’s code of conduct.
In April, village clerk Lindsey Johnson emailed a spreadsheet to building committee members and other officials, including Campbell and Andrews, that showed the village was looking at building the facility for $3.5 million, and was looking at a package that could cost up to $4.4 million.
Campbell later backpedaled from both $4.4 million and $3.5 million, as he and others on the building committee honed in on keeping the project as close to $2.5 million as possible.
“We wanted to look at everything, including building a new village hall. That is what is included in that spreadsheet,” Campbell said. “When we looked at the numbers, we realized those weren’t good budget numbers and we decided to keep looking.”
A renovation to the building has been considered since 1999.
Weter said village officials are encouraging people to access the July 12 meeting via Zoom from personal devices because of summer heat and malfunctioning equipment.
“We will continue to have Zoom meetings as we work through those problems,” with air conditioning in the building, Weter said.
Agendas are posted on the village website at marshall-wi.com under the government tab by clicking the “Agenda & Minutes” tab.