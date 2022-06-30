The Marshall Area Business Association and Marshall Community Library are hosting a reading event connecting families and local businesses with story times.
Participants can stop at about a dozen businesses on Tuesday, July 5 and Saturday, July 9 to collect prizes and participate in a story time. At each of these stops, you can collect tickets and stamps, which can be turned in for prizes and tickets toward the library’s summer reading program.
On Tuesday, July 5 from 6-8 p.m. you can visit 15 locations for story times. And. on Saturday July 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. there are about 10 sites.
Prizes include a one night stay in a cabin, guest passes to Little Amerricka, gift baskets and MABA bucks. Prizes will be drawn on July 14.
Participating locations on July 5 are:
Marshall Library, 605 Waterloo Road
Tom’s Guns, 215 W Main Street
Raising Four Boutique, 214 W Main Street
Prairie Ridge Health Clinic, 301 W Main Street
Jakked Up Nutrition, 508 Plaza Drive
Kwik Trip, 504 Plaza Drive
Whistle Stop Campground, 114 Whistle Street
Marshall Volunteer Fire Dept., 119 Industrial Drive
Marshall Police Dept., 130 S Pardee Street
Marshall Schools, ELC playground 369 School Street (rain back-up: Marshall Community Library)
Arm-Jack Homestead, 302 School Street backyard patio
Riteway Transportation Group, 135 Deerfield Rd--reading on a motor coach BUS.
Hellenbrand’s Ace Hardware, 104 E Main St
Capital SPEED, 118 Industrial Drive
Participating businesses on July 9 are:
Marshall Library, 605 Waterloo Road
Tom’s Guns, 215 W Main Street
Raising Four Boutique, 214 W Main Street
Prairie Ridge Health Clinic, 301 W. Main Street
Jakked Up Nutrition, 508 Plaza Drive
Kwik Trip, 504 Plaza Drive
Whistle Stop Campground, 114 Whistle Street
Marshall Volunteer Fire Dept., 119 Industrial Drive