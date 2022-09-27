ANTHONY GONZLALEZ
Buy Now

Marshall freshman Anthony Gonzalez runs at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Ryan Gregory

The Marshall cross country team embarked on quite the road trip on Thursday, Sept. 22 as it traveled up to Westfield High School for an invitational. The competition proved to be fierce as the boys took ninth of the 11 qualified teams. The girls did not have enough varsity participants to qualify as a team.

Junior Jaxon Hornby continued what's been just a stellar season. His time of 18:15.59 earned him second place overall to lead the Cardinals. Fellow junior Houston Siedschlag was next up in 35th with his time of 21:21.04, followed by sophomore Christopher Gamon-Garcia in 44th with a time of 22:10.19.

Tags