The Marshall cross country team embarked on quite the road trip on Thursday, Sept. 22 as it traveled up to Westfield High School for an invitational. The competition proved to be fierce as the boys took ninth of the 11 qualified teams. The girls did not have enough varsity participants to qualify as a team.
Junior Jaxon Hornby continued what's been just a stellar season. His time of 18:15.59 earned him second place overall to lead the Cardinals. Fellow junior Houston Siedschlag was next up in 35th with his time of 21:21.04, followed by sophomore Christopher Gamon-Garcia in 44th with a time of 22:10.19.
Junior Miles Zimmerman put up a time of 22:51.18 to grab 52nd place. A trio of Cardinals rounded out the day as sophomore Luke Egan ran a 25:03.76 for 64th, senior Christian Wellington Alton ran a 26:22.36 for 68th, and freshman Anthony Gonzalez put up a 27:00.88 for 70th.
Bangor won the boys race with a team score of 60, followed closely by Pardeeville in second with 71. Weyauwega-Fremont closed out the top three with its score of 110. Pardeeville sophomore Will Becker won the race with a time of 17:52.35.
Sophomore Emma Hellenbrand led Marshall's girls team with a time of 25:13.76 to take 27th. Freshman Madalyn Weyh wasn't far behind in 34th with a time of 25:55.76. Junior Isabella Hellenbrand rounded out the girls race for the Cardinals with a time of 31:31.50 to take 63rd.
Berlin won the girls race with a score of 62 to narrowly edge out Wautoma in second with 68. Weyauwega-Fremont took third with a score of 72. Bangor sophomore Anna Fronk won the race with her time of 20:51.53.
Next up, Marshall will be a little closer to home as it travels to Lake Mills Golf Course for an invitational on Friday, Sept. 30. After that, only one meet stands between the Cardinals and the Capitol Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15.