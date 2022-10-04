Marshall High School is celebrating Homecoming from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.
This year’s class themes are:
Freshmen—Teen Beach Movie
Sophomores—High School Musical
Juniors—Bring It On
Seniors—Grease
The 2022 Dress up Days are:
Tuesday—Country vs Country Club
Wednesday—Anything but a Backpack
Thursday—Halloween
Friday—Marshall Day
Monday—Recovery PJ Day
Homecoming activities include:
Monday—Thursday Float Building 4-8pm for all grade levels at Fireman’s Park and the Middle School Bay.
A lip synch competition and the painting of class boards
A Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Marshall. Lineup begins at 2:15 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. The parade will run from Fireman’s Park to Elm Street, N. Beebe Street, W. Main Street, Howard Street, Porter Street, and Cardinal Drive.
A pep rally will start at 1pm on Friday Oct. 7
A Homecoming Dance will be Saturday Oct. 8 in the High School Commons 8-11 pm.Tickets are $10 at the door.Dance theme is Casino Night.
A football game
“The football team will look to continue their tremendous season as they host Palmyra-Eagle for the homecoming game. Your Marshall Cardinals sit atop the Eastern Suburban Conference with a 4-0 conference record, sharing the lead with Markesan (who will visit Marshall on October 14 in what will likely be the conference championship game). Palmyra-Eagle is fighting to get in the playoffs and will need to win their last 2 games in order to be playoff eligible. It’s sure to be a great atmosphere, bust out your Marshall colors and we’ll see you all on Friday night,” Coach Kleinheinz wrote in a recent newsletter.