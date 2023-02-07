Front Row (L-R) — Gabe Armstrong, Jackson Reichelt, Jack Schuster, Sheldon Stransky, Lennon Wheelock, Brooke Oswald, Ryan Copley. Back Row (L-R) — Chloe Cannon, Xander Bergeron, Eli Garza, Grayson Armstrong
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Marshall High School Science Olympiad team competed at the Wisconsin Science Olympiad Southwest Regional Tournament in Belleville. They placed 8th overall, with 18 teams from 12 schools participating. With a tight grouping in the middle of the field, they were just 1 point shy (out of 144) of a 7th-place finish, and just 3 points shy of a 6th-place finish.
Medal winners include:
Jack Schuster and Chloe Cannon — 2nd place in Horticulture
Ryan Copley and Sheldon Stransky — 2nd place in Environmental Chemistry
Jack Schuster and Lennon Wheelock — 2nd place in Robo-Cross
Brooke Oswald and Grayson Armstrong — 3rd place in Codebusters
Xander Bergeron and Jack Schuster — 4th place in Bridge
Sheldon Stransky and Brooke Oswald — 4th place in It’s About Time
Grayson Armstrong and Jack Schuster — 4th place in Geocaching
Ryan Copley and Sheldon Stransky — 4th place in Chemistry Lab
Sheldon Stransky and Xander Bergercon — 4th place in Cell Biology
The team will now focus its attention on preparations for the Slinger Invitational Tournament on March 18th and the Wisconsin State Science Olympiad Tournament, to be held at UW-Milwaukee on April 1st.