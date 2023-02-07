On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Marshall High School Science Olympiad team competed at the Wisconsin Science Olympiad Southwest Regional Tournament in Belleville. They placed 8th overall, with 18 teams from 12 schools participating. With a tight grouping in the middle of the field, they were just 1 point shy (out of 144) of a 7th-place finish, and just 3 points shy of a 6th-place finish.

Medal winners include: