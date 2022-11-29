Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance at the Santa at the Fire Station event Monday at the Marshall Public Safety Building. At the event hosted by the Marshall Area Business Association with the fire department, visitors could visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, color pictures, get treats and listen to the Marshall High School Cardinal Choir.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance at the Santa at the Fire Station event Monday at the Marshall Public Safety Building. At the event hosted by the Marshall Area Business Association with the fire department, visitors could visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, color pictures, get treats and listen to the Marshall High School Cardinal Choir.
Marshall community members can celebrate the holiday season in early December with a tree lighting, toy drives, visits with Santa, caroling and more.
Festivities kick off on Monday, Dec. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the Marshall Fire Department Public Safety Building, 110 Industrial Drive, with Santa’s visit to the fire station.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with families from 4-7 p.m., giving out gifts and taking photos. There will be free treats, a performance by the Marshall High School Cardinal Choir from 6-7 p.m. and a presentation to the Marshall EMS department at 7:15 p.m.
Then, the fifth-annual Love Light Tree will be lit at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station. The Marshall Fire Department will be collecting nonperishable food items for the local food pantry at the tree lighting, and community members can make a donation to have their loved one’s names on the tree. Proceeds from the naming will go to the food pantry, a scholars hip fund and for the purchase of fire equipment.
There will also be a toy drive on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kwik Trip. All proceeds will benefit local families, and the drive is sponsored by the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, Marshall Area Business Association, Marshall Lions Club and Marshall Public Schools.
The Marshall Area Business Association will hold a caroling parade on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. The parade will start at the Marshall High School Parking Lot, and ends on Industrial Drive near the fire station. Parade participants will decorate their cars, wear holiday attire and carol along the route. Registration to join the parade is due Dec. 16.
“We are hoping this parade inspires a spirit of togetherness,” MABA wrote in a statement. “Happy Holidays from all the Marshall Area Business Association members.”