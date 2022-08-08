Marshall Scholarship Foundation has had many successes since its founding in 2004. For nine of the eighteen years Marshall Scholarship Foundation has awarded scholarships to Marshall High School graduates, we have been able to increase the dollar amount of scholarship funds provided from our funds by $1,000 per year. For example, Marshall Scholarship Foundation was able to award $20,000 of their own scholarship funds to 2020 graduates, then $21,000 to 2021, and $22,000 to 2022 graduates.

In addition to increasing the dollar amount awarded, Marshall Scholarship Foundation had another goal to award at least one scholarship to each and every graduate who completed their scholarship application. We are proud to have awarded at least one scholarship to every Marshall High School graduate who completed the scholarship application for several years and hope to continue that trend.