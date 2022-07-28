There were plenty of fun events recently in Cambridge. Left: A woman shops at the Cambridge Library’sUsed Book Sale on Friday, Aug. 6. Right: Eric Kemler of The Keystone Grill, which organized Rib Fest on the street outside its dowtown Cambridge restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 8, heaps a plate for a customer. Rib Fest also offered live music. FILLED
Cambridge area businesses will line the sidewalks in the village during the annual Maxwell Street Days shopping event.
The annual downtown sidewalk sales will take place Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 during business hours. Participants can visit a wide variety of local businesses and take advantage of sales.
Some participating businesses include Little Joys Children’s Boutique, Details Boutique, Cambridge Market, Millie’s Coffee & Eatery, Ruby Rose Gallery, Kaleidoscope Fibers, Rowe Pottery, Amanda Reed Skincare and others.
“For Rowe Pottery, the annual Maxwell Street sale is the best of the year,” Rowe Pottery Works staff said in a release. “Stroll downtown Cambridge for sidewalk sales and other specials.”
Alongside Maxwell Street Day sales, the Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will hold its annual used book sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual sale stocks hundreds of books at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring Street, which will be sold to benefit the library. There will also be raffles and bags of books for purchase.
“A mountain of used books has been generously donated in all sorts of categories: history, collectibles, children’s, art, cookbooks, religious materials and, like last year, puzzles,” organizers said in a release.
The group is looking for volunteers to help run the sale on Aug. 5 and 6, help organize materials in advance of the sale on Aug. 3 and 4, and clean up after the sale on Aug. 8. Jobs will include helping load boxes of unsold books, stocking, sorting, organizing and other tasks. More information: (608) 423-3900.