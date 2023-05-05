American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Days and Affordable Housing Month were both honored May 2 at the Sun Prairie City Council meeting with their own proclamations from Mayor Paul Esser.

The “the oldest and most widely recognized American Legion Auxiliary program,” poppies are distributed by American Legion Unit 333 volunteers in exchange for donations to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans. According to the proclamation, the poppy is a flower of remembrance for the sacrifice and “a memorial for American soldiers who have paid the supreme sacrifice in order that America remains free.”