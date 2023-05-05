American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Days and Affordable Housing Month were both honored May 2 at the Sun Prairie City Council meeting with their own proclamations from Mayor Paul Esser.
The “the oldest and most widely recognized American Legion Auxiliary program,” poppies are distributed by American Legion Unit 333 volunteers in exchange for donations to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans. According to the proclamation, the poppy is a flower of remembrance for the sacrifice and “a memorial for American soldiers who have paid the supreme sacrifice in order that America remains free.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Unit 333 members distributed poppies to alders and city staffers in exchange for donations.
Members of Sun Prairie’s Housing Committee accepted the Affordable Housing Month proclamation, which is part of Sun Prairie’s Affordable Housing Month observation during the month of May. As part of the proclamation, the city recognizes that affordable housing is not currently available to every current or prospective Sun Prairie resident.
The proclamation also states, “we acknowledge that although affordable housing has been a historical challenge and continues to be unto this present day, the City of Sun Prairie is committed to exploring solutions, taking actions, and partnering with local, regional, and national partners to address the multifaceted issue of affordable housing.”
Esser also re-presented a proclamation given last month honoring Municipal Clerks Week, but this time presented it to Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby.
Sun Prairie Star voted official newspaper
Acting on a recommendation from Hilby, alders approved the Sun Prairie Star as the city’s official newspaper for another year.
The official newspaper publishes the city council’s proceedings and City of Sun Prairie legal notices.
Secure entry ordinance adopted
Multi-unit residential building owners have until Jan. 1 to install security locking systems and self closing devices on common access doors, thanks to a new ordinance approved by the Sun Prairie City Council on May 2.
Acting on the recommendation of the Public Safety Committee and Building Inspection Director Brian Flannery, alders approved the new ordinance which requires the installation of the devices by Jan. 1.
Flannery told alders he plans an extensive public education campaign to get the owners of the complexes to comply with the new ordinance, which amends Chapter 15.36 of the Residential Property Maintenance Code.
The ordinance requires, among other items, security locking systems and self-closing devices on common access doors, door viewers on dwelling unit entry doors, and ventilating locking systems on first-floor and other easily accessible windows, and that these items be properly maintained in working order at all times.
Electronic recycling event set Saturday
Council President Terry McIlroy promoted the city’s Electronics Recycling event that will take place in the parking lot of the Family Aquatic Center at 920 Linnerud Drive on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. until noon (the last car admitted to the line will be at 11:30 a.m.).
Items accepted for free include CPU towers, laptops, telephones, power cords, wiring, projectors, audio equipment, record/tape/CD/VCR players, tablets, routers, chargers, cell phones, satellite dish/ boxes, gaming systems, Christmas lights, desktop printers, power tools, computer components, cameras, yard tools & most small electronics.