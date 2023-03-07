The McFarland Village Board approved its borrowing plan for 2023, receiving updates on the bond market as it prepares for a number of large capital projects in coming years, including a possible revamped municipal campus.

At a Feb. 28 meeting, the trustees voted to issue $4.3 million in 10-year bonds this year, funding projects that range from street reconstruction to closed captioning services for governmental meetings. Those numbers are set annually during the November capital budget process.