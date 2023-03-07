The McFarland Village Board approved its borrowing plan for 2023, receiving updates on the bond market as it prepares for a number of large capital projects in coming years, including a possible revamped municipal campus.
At a Feb. 28 meeting, the trustees voted to issue $4.3 million in 10-year bonds this year, funding projects that range from street reconstruction to closed captioning services for governmental meetings. Those numbers are set annually during the November capital budget process.
But the village’s five-year capital improvement plan calls for a total of $36.7 million in new borrowing, including what was recently approved. If the board moves forward as planned, it may run up against a self-imposed guideline to safeguard McFarland’s financial health.
By state law, a municipality cannot owe more than five percent of its total property value at once. In past years, McFarland has aimed to stay below two-thirds of that debt limit.
The capital plan approved last year sees the village bumping up against that non-binding policy, peaking around 69 percent of its legal borrowing limit in 2024. Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said at the time he was not concerned, since that number is projected to drop in the following years, and the two-thirds benchmark is simply a guideline.
“We’re pretty tight on borrowing right now,” Trustee Mike Flaherty said at a recent meeting to discuss plans for the possible civic campus. “As we consider this, we should think about what we have for money to build it.”
Plans for the campus are still being finalized, as is the project’s total cost. Initial estimates have put the reconstruction at $13 million, with construction likely beginning in 2024 if the project is approved. Those funds are included in the current five-year plan.
In the meantime, the village is now looking to issue bonds for capital projects in the coming year, including a reconstruction of Paulson Road and replacing the public library’s boiler.
Changes to the estimated cost of some projects forced the board to rework some items in the borrowing plan last week. Increases in the borrowing needed for projects like the William McFarland Park skate park and closed captioning services meant that funds intended to be borrowed for other projects, like McDaniel Park improvements and a planned energy audit of the village, will need to be found elsewhere.
Village President Carolyn Clow also expressed concern about the cost of the Paulson Road reconstruction project, for which recent bids came in hundreds of thousands of dollars over what was expected. The project had been estimated at $1.7 million, and bids ranged from $2 to $2.7 million. Schuenke said that staff was looking to reevaluate the project plan, and would bring an update to the board at its next meeting.
Trustees are also expected in their March meetings to continue finalizing plans for the municipal campus, informing their total cost of the project.