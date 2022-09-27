On Saturday, Sept. 24, Hope 4 Kids International, a non-profit organization working to provide clean water to children and families who are suffering through extreme poverty and disease, and McFarland Lutheran Church hosted their fifth annual Walk 4 Water Fundraiser at McDaniel Park in McFarland.
The path started at McDaniel Park and continued on the boardwalk along the shore of Lake Waubesa. More than 60 Walk 4 Water participants, coming in from all parts of Wisconsin, participated in the three-mile walk, which represents the average distance traveled by Uganda children and women to collect water, largely from unprotected sources including open ponds, livestock water points, and polluted ditches.
Through donations, registration fees and silent auctions, Hope 4 Kids International raised over $16,000 which is enough funds to drill a fresh-water drinking wells in Seme B Village located in Eastern Uganda. Hope 4 Kids International is continuing to raise funds with the goal of $5,000 more to drill a second well in Seme B Village.
Access to clean, drinkable water, has an immediate impact on the health of these communities and prevents transmission of common diseases, like cholera and diarrhea.
Hope 4 Kids drills wells in Uganda, South Asia and The Philippines with a strategic focus in communities close to primary schools, medical clinics, and trading centers. When properly installed, these wells can last between 30-50 years with little to no maintenance. In addition to drilling deep water wells, Hope 4 Kids also provides these communities with water filtration systems and hygiene and sanitation training.
Hope 4 Kids International will be returning to McFarland next September 2023 for the sixth annual Walk 4 Water fundraiser.