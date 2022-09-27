On Saturday, Sept. 24, Hope 4 Kids International, a non-profit organization working to provide clean water to children and families who are suffering through extreme poverty and disease, and McFarland Lutheran Church hosted their fifth annual Walk 4 Water Fundraiser at McDaniel Park in McFarland.

The path started at McDaniel Park and continued on the boardwalk along the shore of Lake Waubesa. More than 60 Walk 4 Water participants, coming in from all parts of Wisconsin, participated in the three-mile walk, which represents the average distance traveled by Uganda children and women to collect water, largely from unprotected sources including open ponds, livestock water points, and polluted ditches.