Skate blades cutting across the ice, the whir of the Zamboni cleaning the sheet, the crowds cheering their teams on to victory. These are the sounds of fall at the McFarland Community Ice Arena (MCIA).
From youth and high school hockey to adult leagues, to figure skaters, to open skate sessions, hundreds of McFarland area community members will be using the ice arena this fall and into the winter.
The rink recently purchased a new electric Zamboni resurfacing and edging system. Zamboni is considered the gold standard worldwide for such equipment and will allow MCIA to consistently maintain one of the best ice surfaces in Southern Wisconsin. The new Zamboni is sponsored by Five Star Painting.
MCIA helps bring the joy of skating to many organizations. For example, the McFarland Youth Hockey Association has more than 130 skaters participating in this year’s hockey season. “After coming off an exciting and successful 2021-22 season, McFarland Youth Hockey continues to grow and is excited to return to the ice, joined by several new skaters and coaches,” said Chad Vezina, president of the McFarland Youth Hockey Association. Children between the ages of 4 and 14 will play on 12 teams. MYHA will also offer a winter Learn to Skate program which introduces kids to skating and hockey skills. The program starts Jan. 11.
37 players have signed up for the McFarland High School Hockey season. That’s a record and that means the high school will have a full schedule Varsity and Junior Varsity team for the second season in a row. Along with Varsity head coach Nick Tuma and assistant coach Kurt Smith, Ryan Roeming joins the team as the new JV coach. For a complete schedule visit mcfarlandk12.wi.us.
MCIA also hosts the Southern Wisconsin Figure Skating Club (SWFSC). The club kicked off the year with almost 90 skaters of different ages and levels. New fall programs are underway, including synchronized skating competitions and preparations for the annual Holiday Show which is scheduled for December 10th at 6:00pm. In February, SWFSC will host their annual basic skills competition which has been running for over 25 years.
“Our club also offers a Learn to Skate program, which gives us the opportunity to introduce figure skating to anyone that is interested,” said Irina Shpigelman, SWFSC president.
Southern Wisconsin Figure Skating Club and McFarland Youth Hockey Association co-sponsor open skate sessions for everyone to enjoy the ice. Sessions begin November 6 and continue through February. Each skater is $6. Skate rentals are available for $3. Visit mcfarlandhockey.org or swfsc.org for dates and times.
The McFarland Community Ice Arena is in the middle of a capital campaign to raise funds for a rink expansion which will include a new training rink, indoor workout area, new high school locker room, and off-ice shooting lanes. A donor wall will also be added to celebrate the gifts given by individuals, families, and businesses. Other fundraising efforts include a “Chuck-A-Puck” contest during several home high school hockey games. For more information, visit mcfarlandice.org.
The McFarland Community Ice Arena is an independently owned facility operating as a 501c3 non-profit organization for the benefit of the greater McFarland community. The Olympic-size ice sheet and rink facilities are located just minutes from Madison’s Southeast entrance, the 12/18 Hwy Beltline, at 4812 Marsh Road in McFarland, WI. For more information please visit mcfarlandice.org.