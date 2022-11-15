The McFarland Village Board is in the process of finalizing the village’s operating budget for 2023, with rising property taxes fueled by increasing property values and higher-than-average borrowing by the village.
As the budget stands, the property tax rate would rise to $6.32 per $1,000 of home value, a 2.4% increase over last year. The median homeowner, with a house valued at $335,000 in McFarland will pay about $196 more in property taxes than last year.
That’s about $100 more of an increase than the village expected when it was making projections last year. That bump is due to increased need for payment on borrowing as the village finished up construction of its $22 million Public Safety Center project.
While the tax rate will only rise about 2.4%, taxpayers are also paying for more property value, as the median home price in McFarland has gone up 7.27% in the past year.
The amount the village can levy in property taxes is based on the collective value of all property in its boundaries. That value shot up nearly $174 million since last year, a 14.6% increase.
“That’s probably about twice what we would normally see,” Village administrator Matt Schuenke said. “Really what that’s based on is market conditions.”
Because of that value increase, the village can levy about $1.2 million more than last year. Just under $1 million, or 87% of that increased levying is used for paying off debt under the current budget draft. The village will make $3.5 million in debt payments in 2023, 31% higher than its 2022 payments.
In terms of village services and operations, the document is “status-quo,” Schuenke said.
At a Thursday, Nov. 10 meeting, board members discussed their own proposed changes to the budget.
Changes at that meeting included adding $25,000 in funding for a new administrative staffer and an additional $25,000 for diversity, equity and inclusion training. The board passed on proposals for an added $19,000 to increase community outreach by the police department and to borrow $100,000 to expand McFarland’s BCycle program.
Changes to the levy based on those additions will be made before the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, when the budget will be up for final approval.