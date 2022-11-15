The McFarland Village Board is in the process of finalizing the village’s operating budget for 2023, with rising property taxes fueled by increasing property values and higher-than-average borrowing by the village.

As the budget stands, the property tax rate would rise to $6.32 per $1,000 of home value, a 2.4% increase over last year. The median homeowner, with a house valued at $335,000 in McFarland will pay about $196 more in property taxes than last year.