McFarland Fire & Rescue was dispatched for a building with significant smoke coming from it and located between U.S. Highway 51 and Terminal Drive. Crews arrived on location to find a commercial building with smoke coming from a vehicle and storage portion of the building located at 4740 McFarland Court. The building consisted of a vehicle and storage area towards the rear of the building and office area at the front of the building. Additionally crews were request utilizing the Wisconsin Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) to the third box alarm level. Crews had the fire under control at shortly after midnight. Crews remain on scene monitoring hot spots.
The vehicle storage structure, contents and roof suffered significant damage. The office area of the building received smoke damage. No injuries occurred during the incident. The damage estimate is still being determined and expected to exceed $500,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The building is occupied by a restoration company.
Assisting Agencies: Brooklyn Fire, Cambridge Fire, Cottage Grove Fire, Deerfield Fire, DeerGrove EMS, Fitchburg Fire, Madison Fire, McFarland Police, Maple Bluff Fire, Monona Fire, Middleton Fire, Oregon Fire, Salvation Army, Stoughton Fire, Sun Prairie Fire, and Verona Fire.