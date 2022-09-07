Maddie Lueder
Buy Now

Senior Maddie Lueder watches a putt go into the hole during the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. 

The McFarland girls golf team finished third at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at the Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7.

McFarland girls golf third at Edgerton
Mia Burchette
Buy Now

Mia Burchette reacts to a shot hit on the second hole at Glen Erin Golf Club. Burchette led the Spartans with a 44. 
Nikkia Kohn
Buy Now

Senior Nikkia Kohn hits a tee shot at the Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. 
Nikkia Kohn to take over number one spot as McFarland girls golf looks to fill gaps from graduation and injuries
McFarland girls tennis sweeps Whitewater

Freshman Mia Burchette led the Spartans with a 44. Senior Nikkia Kohn shot a 53, senior Maddie Lueder carded a 54 and junior Ellie Strain finished with a 56.

Brynne Bieri
Buy Now

Senior Brynne Bieri watches a putt break towards the hole. 
Ellie Strain
Buy Now

Junior Ellie Strain hits a chip shot at the Glen Erin Country Club on Wednesday, September 7. 
Cole Willems scores in the second half as McFarland boys soccer ties Sugar River