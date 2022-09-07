McFarland girls golf third at Glen Erin By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 7, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Senior Maddie Lueder watches a putt go into the hole during the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. Calahan Steed The McFarland girls golf team finished third at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at the Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. McFarland girls golf third at Edgerton Buy Now Mia Burchette reacts to a shot hit on the second hole at Glen Erin Golf Club. Burchette led the Spartans with a 44. Calahan Steed Buy Now Senior Nikkia Kohn hits a tee shot at the Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. Calahan Steed Nikkia Kohn to take over number one spot as McFarland girls golf looks to fill gaps from graduation and injuries McFarland girls tennis sweeps WhitewaterFreshman Mia Burchette led the Spartans with a 44. Senior Nikkia Kohn shot a 53, senior Maddie Lueder carded a 54 and junior Ellie Strain finished with a 56. Buy Now Senior Brynne Bieri watches a putt break towards the hole. Calahan Steed Senior Brynne Bieri’s score of 59 was not used in the team tally. Jefferson won the event by shooting a school record score of 169. Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt shot a 41 to earn medalist honors. Buy Now Junior Ellie Strain hits a chip shot at the Glen Erin Country Club on Wednesday, September 7. Calahan Steed Cole Willems scores in the second half as McFarland boys soccer ties Sugar RiverTeam scores: Jefferson 169, Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 207, Edgerton 211, East Troy 217, Turner 224, Cambridge 238, Clinton 248, Evansville 255. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deputies investigate single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 151 in Bristol WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie ranks 218th most equitable school district in state Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Madison man arrested after domestic standoff with Sun Prairie police Sun Prairie East football starts conference play with a bang Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin