McFarland girls swim against Monroe By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 12, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Natalie Schwaab swims the 200-yard freestyle on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Buy Now Calista Mignon swims the 200-yard individual medley on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Buy Now Kacey Draper swims the 200-yard freestyle on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Buy Now Ellie Kunze dives off the block to start the 50-yard freestyle on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Buy Now Izzie Tobin swims the 200-yard individual medley on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Buy Now Cass Van Horn swims the 100-yard freestyle on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Buy Now Addy Wuerth swims the 200-yard individual medley on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Buy Now Charlotte Douglas swims the 100-yard butterfly on Tuesday, October 11. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge McFarland High School student receives national award UPDATED: Sun Prairie West High School Homecoming 2022 Schedule Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Barke raises concerns about gender grooming, disciplinary actions in Sun Prairie Area School District Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin