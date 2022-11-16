MCFARLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT McFarland High School performs "Cinderella" By Courtesy of McFarland School District Nov 16, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Prince Topher, played by Logan Spahos, offers Ella, played by Lalaina Chandanais, a glass slipper during a production of “Cinderella.” Ann M Arcand/McFarland School District Buy Now Ann M Arcand Buy Now Ann M Arcand/McFarland School District Buy Now Ann M Arcand Buy Now Ann M Arcand Buy Now Ann M Arcand Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McFarland High School students had a magical fairytale of a time last weekend performing “Cinderella.” The musical ran Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at McFarland High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Five face charges in Milton drug bust Thomas Lohmeier Sun Prairie Police investigating shots fired in two neighborhoods Montana Elk Hunt/The Bull North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin