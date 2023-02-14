McFarland Lutheran Church members Ryan Clarke, Brett Clarke, Isaac Ewing, Ruth Ewing, John Wagner, Alana Wagner, Jim Green, Brian Spanos, Callie Spanos, Chris Landerud and Clint Landerud assemble water filters for impoverished residents of an area near Jocotan, Guatemala.
McFarland Lutheran Church members Chris Landerud, Clint Landerud, Jim Green, Rachel Nelson, Trevor Nelson, Dave Nelson, Anika Nelson and Vanessa Wagner pack children’s clothing and other supplies they took on mission trip to Guatemala.
Wayne Corey
McFarland Lutheran Church members Brian Spanos (left) and John Wagner (right) install a stove for a family during a mission trip to Jocotan, Guatemala.
Eighteen adults and teens from McFarland Lutheran Church were in Guatemala in January to bring aid. The mission trip carried infant formula and other essentials to an impoverished remote mountain area of that country.
MLC members have made numerous mission trips to Uganda and Puerto Rico in the past decade.
This first trip to Guatemala was coordinated through Outreach for World Hope, a Verona-based not-for-profit organization with a significant record of assistance in Guatemala. MLC member James Green and MLC Youth Ministries coordinator Chris Landerud co-chaired the project. Jim Green is a member of the OWH board of directors, has made numerous trips to Guatemala. He also serves on MLC’s Global Mission Committee.
Fifteen additional Madison-area volunteers joined the nine adults and nine students from MLC.
The group had a busy time on the trip. 535 Guatemalan families were served medical checkups, a water filtration system and more than 600 clothing items. Toys were distributed to children.
The MLC mission trip installed 22 vented stoves in homes and huts. Small tree gardens were planted for 28 families and 16 families were entered to receive monthly food and assistance through Outreach for World Hope’s program
“Each year I am humbled by my experience in Guatemala and realize just how truly blessed I am,” says Jim Green.
The area visited by the MLC mission group is near Jocotan, where OWH has an office. The region is drought-prone with malnutrition among children and a high infant mortality rate. The infant formula taken by the MLC group helps to ease this malnutrition. OWH has been taking infant formula to remote villages in Guatemala for many years. They attempt to closely follow the progress of individual children.
In addition to infant formula the MLC group took more than 1600 pounds of supplies including clothing donated, purchased and made by congregation members. Several hundred pairs of sandals, medicines, personal care items and toys were also distributed.
Congregation members at McFarland Lutheran Church have been involved financially with the OWH program in recent years. The January mission trip marked the first time members of the congregation have made a mission trip to that region. The MLC Global Mission Committee hopes to make trips to Guatemala a regular part of the congregation’s outreach service efforts.