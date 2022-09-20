The annual Walk4Water for Uganda, organized by McFarland Lutheran Church, is this Saturday, September 24th. The walk is once again crossing the beautiful Inland Boardwalk of the Lower Yahara River Trail beginning at McDaniel Park. This year’s walk is raising funds for a fresh water well to serve the water-deprived five-village Seme B region. An open pond that is a significant cause of disease is the area’s only water source. The pond is in a swamp where villagers grow rice. It is shared with animals and often dries up during drought.
Walk4Water participants may choose to walk less than the approximately three mile roundtrip journey. The walk will begin at 11am at McDaniel Park with registration beginning at 10:00am. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for students. Everyone is welcome and donations are welcome from supporters unable to do the walk.
The length of the walk represents the average distance traveled by Uganda children and women to collect water.
A silent auction with a record-setting number of gift baskets will be open for bidding from 10am-to-12:30pm.
MLC’s Walk4Water for Uganda project has been aided by multiple local businesses and groups. They include Tyler Wedel of Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Anytime Fitness, Anderson’s Pumpkin Patch, Kwik Trip, Spartan Pizza, State Farm Insurance, Marsden’s Honey, Spartan Bowl, Ramaker, Thrivent Financial, Fraboni’s and American Family Insurance.
MLC partners with Hope 4 Kids International, a nonprofit organization working to provide clean water to children and families suffering through extreme poverty, on the event.
The annual W4W has raised funds for seven fresh water Uganda wells. The newest well was bored in Okwira earlier this year. Aboliya received its new well late last year. In prior years Sesera, Nyakesi, Pajabobi, Soni-Oruwa and Kasoka received wells. All of the fresh water wells are located at rural villages where women and children previously had to walk up to three miles each day to get water from polluted open-air sources.
“Seeing the horribly polluted water sources of rural Ugandan villages first hand was life altering for me. It is so wonderful having the McFarland community and local businesses supporting our Walk4Water,” says Gudrun Sindermann, MLC’s 2022 W4W chair, who has helped dedicate wells in Uganda villages.
MLC has close ties to the people of Sesera, Uganda. Our first clean water well was established in the village and the congregation has supported multiple Sesera health, nutrition and educational programs. Sesera is always included on MLC mission trips to Uganda.
The Walk4Water supports MLC’s mission to Share God’s Love, Share God’s Word and Share God’s World!