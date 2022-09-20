Walk4Water

Above: Adam Sindermann (left) and Gudrun Sindermann (right) hold the banner as McFarland Lutheran’s Walk4Water starts across the Inland Boardwalk at McDaniel Park Sept. 25.

 Bonnie Summers

The annual Walk4Water for Uganda, organized by McFarland Lutheran Church, is this Saturday, September 24th. The walk is once again crossing the beautiful Inland Boardwalk of the Lower Yahara River Trail beginning at McDaniel Park. This year’s walk is raising funds for a fresh water well to serve the water-deprived five-village Seme B region. An open pond that is a significant cause of disease is the area’s only water source. The pond is in a swamp where villagers grow rice. It is shared with animals and often dries up during drought.

Walk4Water participants may choose to walk less than the approximately three mile roundtrip journey. The walk will begin at 11am at McDaniel Park with registration beginning at 10:00am. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for students. Everyone is welcome and donations are welcome from supporters unable to do the walk.