McFarland Lutheran Church
Submitted Photo

On March 4th, 2023, nineteen members from the Local Missions Team at McFarland Lutheran Church partnered with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona WIto participate in a MobilePack event aimed at helping alleviate childhood hunger.

During the event, kids and adults worked together to hand-pack nutritious meals specifically designed by FMSC to improve the lives of undernourished children. After meals are packed, they are donated to FMSC food partners around the world. Collectively, volunteers at the event packed enough boxes of food during the two-hour session to feed 97 kids for a year.