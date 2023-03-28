On March 4th, 2023, nineteen members from the Local Missions Team at McFarland Lutheran Church partnered with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona WIto participate in a MobilePack event aimed at helping alleviate childhood hunger.
During the event, kids and adults worked together to hand-pack nutritious meals specifically designed by FMSC to improve the lives of undernourished children. After meals are packed, they are donated to FMSC food partners around the world. Collectively, volunteers at the event packed enough boxes of food during the two-hour session to feed 97 kids for a year.
Not only was this an opportunity to support children and communities far beyond ours, it was a chance for participants to come together and build a bit of community themselves. For the youngest participants, this was for many their first opportunity to be part of a formal volunteer experience. As one mother shared, “it was great that we could do this with our kids. It gave them a chance to see, even at five years old, that they have something to contribute to this world…that even a small gesture, just a couple hours of work, can have a profound impact on those around us and on the other side of the world.”
If you would like to get involved with future volunteer events with the Local Missions Team from McFarland Lutheran Church, please contact Pastor Kelli Schmit at 608-838-3184 or if you would like to learn more about how you can help Feed My Starving Children, please visit: https://www.fmsc.org/