McFarland School District creating parent equity council, group could be active by late October

The McFarland School District plans to form a parent equity council this fall to help inform the district’s equity efforts.
The formation of the group will be a part of the district’s ongoing efforts to create an equitable school experience for students of color, superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer told district families in a June equity update.
Tarntutzer told the Herald-Independent the measure is long overdue and said he believes “empowering parents and giving them a voice” will be pivotal in the district’s efforts.
The district received a grant in 2021 to work with the Madison community group focused on building relationships to support African American Students, Natural Circles of Support. A key component of the grant’s effort includes community engagement, Tarnutzer said.
The district is in the early planning stages of how the group will function, but Tarnutzer said it “would be advisory in nature” and represent K-12 students.
“It’ll primarily be a group that can provide some insight regarding their children’s experience in our district and also the parents’ experiences with the district,” Tarnutzer explained.
The goal is to aid the district’s efforts in improving all student experiences, something Tarnutzer previously said the district needs to continue working on, as minority students report not feeling a sense of belonging in the district. This, he said, affects their learning.
To prepare, the district has reached out to other districts, including Monona Grove School District, that have similar groups in place. Tarnutzer, along with the director of Natural Circles of Support, also recently met with The McFarland Equity Project to get their input.
The next steps, according to Tarnutzer, will be making sure the right people are involved to represent a variety of grade levels and perspectives to “help us better serve all of our students.”
“Sometimes we try things, and we think that they’re helpful, and ensuring that our students and families feel welcomed, valued and safe here,” Tarnutzeer said. “Yet, despite our efforts, we haven’t achieved the results. But, there’s only so many surveys you can do. Sometimes you need to talk to people directly, one on one, and together, look at the impact of these things and brainstorm better ways to do things.”
Tarnutzer was hopeful that the group would be officially formed by the end of October, but he emphasized that feedback from students and families during the strategic planning process was also valuable. Those interested in getting involved in the parent equity council can contact tarnuta@mcfsd.org.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.