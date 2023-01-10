The halls of McFarland School District have something new on the walls: Overdose Aid Kit stations (O.A.K. stations) with overdose reversal medication, instructions and resources for those suffering from addiction.

Shari Klessig and Brian Busse hosted an online fundraiser for the stations, including donating the funds for five of the ten boxes themselves. They wanted to get the boxes installed in memory of their son, Travis Busse, who had spent a majority of his childhood in McFarland and graduated from the high school in 2011.