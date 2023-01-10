The halls of McFarland School District have something new on the walls: Overdose Aid Kit stations (O.A.K. stations) with overdose reversal medication, instructions and resources for those suffering from addiction.
Shari Klessig and Brian Busse hosted an online fundraiser for the stations, including donating the funds for five of the ten boxes themselves. They wanted to get the boxes installed in memory of their son, Travis Busse, who had spent a majority of his childhood in McFarland and graduated from the high school in 2011.
Travis was 24-years-old and in recovery after five years of addiction issues, when he relapsed one night at a party. The drugs he took with his friends that night were laced with fentanyl, a man-made opioid fifty times more potent than heroin.
His funeral was Oct. 20, 2017, though it was not his first overdose and Klessig said they would have lost him sooner without NARCAN, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses.
Now, Shari Klessig and Brian Busse are devoting their time and attention to helping other students who may be struggling with addiction, fundraising for lifesaving equipment and honoring their son.
“He was a brave, smart, great kid and having the disease of a substance use disorder didn’t change any of that. It didn’t change who he was. It didn’t change his big heart and how much he loved his friends.”
Busse’s addiction journey first began when he was 19-years-old when he broke his wrist and he was prescribed opioids for the pain, his mother said.
There were a few years, Klessig said, where Busse was in and out of rehabilitation and jail. But before his death, he was doing well. Travis was taking courses through Madison College and had a job he loved with a landscaping company in Sun Prairie.
“He was just a silly, funny, great kid. He and I were really close. We loved to go to the movies together and to read. Well, he was dyslexic so he didn’t love to read, but he loved for me to read to him – we read Harry Potter and saw all the movies,” Klessig recalled her son’s younger years, chuckling.
Travis loved animals and even adopted a kitten from the human society when he was little, Klessig said. He also loved skateboarding and hanging out with his friends. He was a huge Packer fan.
Since his death, Busse’s parents have been working with organizations to prevent others from having to experience their same grief, including the contribution of five boxes for MHS.
“Hopefully it's going to save lives and that’s a beautiful thing,” Klessig said.
While the OAK boxes are a big step for the district, Zak Sprenger, a district social worker, said he is looking to do more. There has been NARCAN training in the past for district staff and incentives in place for staff to go through the training, but Sprenger is hopeful to get NARCAN training certified, so he can train MSD staff himself.
“I want to bring to light that we are in the community and we have people that have challenges, including drug use, and the district is going to be one of the leaders in the community that is talking about it, open to addressing it and preventing anybody from dying from this,” Sprenger said. “The district is going to take a stance.”
As for other districts, he had one message: “Don't wait for something bad to happen to take a stance and make progress in this area.”
While they continue to heal from the loss of their son, Klessig said she and Brian are fortunate to still get together a couple times a year with some of Travis’ friends. Many of his friends also struggle with substance use, but were able to start the road to recovery after Travis’ death, which Klessig believes was a wake-up call.
While there is always an “empty chair” in Klessig’s life, where she said Travis should be sitting during family get-togethers, she remains proud of his friends and him.
“Trav was a great young man; smart, funny, loved his friends and his mom very much. I miss his smile every day… there are so many wonderful memories that I could share of my beautiful boy,” Klessig wrote. “And we hope that Trav is proud of us like we will always be proud of him.”