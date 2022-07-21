After hiring a planning consultant to help shape future development in the village of McFarland, the village is asking for community feedback in two upcoming neighborhood input sessions.
The village is in the process of updating its 2008 East Side Neighborhood Growth Area Plan, after hiring planning consultants MSA Professional Services and Redevelopment Resources.
The East Side Plan is a component, or subarea plan, of the Village’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, a release from the village said. The East Side Plan provides general and detailed recommendations regarding the character of future development on the Village’s east side including the location, type, density, and intensity of a variety of land uses including residential, commercial, industrial, parks, trails and open spaces.
The recommendations within the East Side Plan are used to guide short and long-term investments in future growth and preservation areas of the Village and is used to assist in the review and approval of development requests, subdivision reviews, and zoning amendments within the boundaries of the plan.
The village held one public feedback session in mid-July, and plans to hold a second next week, asking for resident input and priorities related to future growth of the village.
The second forum will be on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. This forum will include discussions regarding specific land use planning within the village’s East Side planning area.
Videos of both forums will be provided on the village’s project website, along with comment forms, for individuals that are not able to attend one or both forums. These will be held online only using the Zoom links provided below. Individuals may register in advance of the forum or at the time of entry using the links below.
Input from the forums will supplement responses to the community survey completed in May. For additional information on the East Side planning process and study area please visit the Village’s website at www.mcfarland.wi.us/eastsideplan.