As a provider of a Dane County Senior Nutrition program, McFarland Senior Outreach was one of several sites that received only a few hours’ notice that the caterer was ending their contract. Collectively we began developing plans for the over 500 seniors (approximately 70 under McFarland Senior Outreach Services) who were not going to receive food the following day. We purchased shelf stable food for our home delivered meal clients, as did Dane County. This was to cover the two weeks it took to develop a plan, albeit temporary as well. Despite the ability to deliver all the shelf stable food at once, we opted to continue daily deliveries so we could maintain a check in with our vulnerable seniors. Since our home delivered meals come hot and ready, we also needed to address who needed additional help with shelf stable foods such as the ability to open packages, access to a microwave etc.
Once the word was out that the program was experiencing a crisis, many people come forward and wanted to help. First to come forward was the McFarland Food Pantry, whom we have a great relationship with. They provided us shelf stable and frozen foods along with some fruit. After many public requests to help, a sign up on our behalf was developed to donate fresh fruit and protein drinks per our suggestion. The public came through and we received ample bananas, oranges, and apples along with several cases of nutritional shakes that were added to the frozen and shelf stable food distributed. We also received 40 quarts of soup to distribute.
Our department already had a few events planned around our meal site, so we made it a priority to cover those events. Angelos of McFarland donated a wonderful meal for our special valentine movie lunch and McFarland House Café donated food for our valentine meal site.
Our seniors and our staff felt the love with for those events, as did our home delivered meal clients.
We would like to recognize our local “heroes” that assisted us during this time –
McFarland Food Pantry-Judy Tabor, Director
Angelos of McFarland
McFarland House Café- Shawn O’Hearn
Soups On! Amy Johnson, local representative
Kwik Trip-various locations
And many miscellaneous community members we are unable to name singularly but are extremely grateful for, nonetheless.
I also want to praise the Outreach Staff, especially Dawn Wallace, Nutrition Manager, who rose to the occasion to serve “our” seniors with ongoing care and concern. As of now our catering service has returned to the county caterer, Consolidated Food, until such time another caterer is procured.
I want to thank the community for sharing your love and concern for the seniors of our community during this time!