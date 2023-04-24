Trailing 9-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the McFarland softball team rallied and had brought the potential tying run to the plate with two outs.

Ella Wepking
Senior Ella Wepking sprints to first base on a ground ball in a 6-1 loss to Brodhead on Thursday, April 20. Wepking hit a solo home run in the loss.

However, a popout ended the rally as the Spartans fell 9-6 to River Valley at Waubesa Intermediate School on Monday, April 24.