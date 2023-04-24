Trailing 9-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the McFarland softball team rallied and had brought the potential tying run to the plate with two outs.
However, a popout ended the rally as the Spartans fell 9-6 to River Valley at Waubesa Intermediate School on Monday, April 24.
Sophomore Avery Feek led off the seventh with a solo home run. River Valley then got two outs before senior Ella Wepking scored on an error.
Senior Brynne Bieri then hit a two-run single to score freshman Ella Schuchardt and sophomore Riley Bercier to cut the lead to 9-4. Senior Bailee Judd then hit a two-run single to score Bieri and senior Brooke Punzel.
Feek came back up for the second time in the inning and singled, moving Judd to second base. With the score at 9-6 and the tying run at the plate, River Valley brought back in starter Katie Hahn, who got the final out and ended the rally.
Hahn earned the win, pitching 5 ⅓ innings and allowed just two hits. For McFarland, Bercier pitched 3 ⅓ innings, recorded two strikeouts and allowed just two hits.
McFarland is 7-7 overall and is in fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 5-6.
McFarland 9, Big Foot 2
Senior Bailee Judd hit a three-run homer in a McFarland softball 9-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 22 at Big Foot High School.
Judd hit the homer in the bottom of the first inning, scoring senior Brynne Bieri and junior Brooklyn Robbins. Bieri hit an RBI single in the first to score sophomore Riley Bercier. Junior Ellie Richardson also drove in senior Ella Wepking on an error in a five-run bottom of the first inning.
Judd went two-for-four with three RBIs and two runs scored. Bercier earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts.
McFarland 27, Big Foot 6
Sophomore Riley Bercier recorded five RBIs in a McFarland 27-6 win over Big Foot in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 22 at Big Foot High School.
Bercier went two-for-four with a double and two runs scored. Junior Ellie Richardson drove in four runs, hitting a three-run triple in the third to score senior Ella Wepking, junior Ellie Richardson and senior Maddie Lueder.
Junior Brooklyn Robbins went two-for-two with three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. Senior Bailee Judd, Wepking and Richardson each recorded three RBIs as well.
Senior Brynne Bieri drove in a run. In the circle, Bieri pitched three innings with three strikeouts.
Brodhead 6, McFarland 1
The undefeated Brodhead Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the first inning in a 6-1 win over the McFarland softball team on Thursday, April 20 at Waubesa Intermediate School.
In the first, McKenna Young scored Ava Risum on an RBI single, while Taetum Hoesly then hit a two-run double to score Young and Sophia Leitzen. Alexis Kammerer scored Hoesly on a bunt.
In the fifth, Young hit a lead-off home run, while Jerrica Schwartz drove in Kyla Miller. That was plenty of run support for Risum, who pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.
For McFarland, senior Ella Wepking hit a solo home run in the seventh. Senior Brynne Bieri pitched a complete game, recording nine strikeouts.
McFarland 10, East Troy 0
Senior Brynne Bieri pitched a shutout and recorded four RBIs in a McFarland softball 10-0 win over East Troy on Tuesday, April 18 at East Troy Village Park Softball Fields.
Bieri put the Spartans on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI double that scored sophomore Riley Bercier. Bieri then hit a two-run double to score Bercier and freshman Ella Schuchardt in the second. In the third, Bieri scored Bercier on an RBI single.
Bercier went three-for-three with three runs and two doubles, while senior Bailee Judd went four-for-four with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Avery Feek and senior Ella Wepking also drove in a run in the win.
In the circle, Bieri pitched five innings with nine strikeouts.