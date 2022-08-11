Cory Gessler, a third-generation veteran of the U.S. armed forces, has been carrying on a tradition of service in McFarland.
Gessler grew up in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. His father was a Vietnam veteran and active with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, which inspired in Gessler an interest in the army from an early age.
“I was always asking my dad questions about Vietnam,” Gessler said, “and he always gave me G-rated answers because I was a kid.”
When Gessler graduated in 1994, he saw an opportunity with the armed forces to see what the military was like and to fund his education through the G.I. Bill.
“I looked at it this way,” Gessler said, “I’ll satisfy my curiosity to go into the military. I can get college paid for, and then also serve my country and do my civic duty.”
Gessler reported to Fort Sill in Oklahoma on August 23, 1994 for boot camp.
“I remember walking in formation in basic training. I’m 18 years old. I’m in formation with 60 other guys… And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Holy crap. I am not in Tomahawk,’” Gessler said. “‘I am not a kid. They’re treating me like a man.’”
Following basic training, Gessler was stationed with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. He spent about two and a half years on base, learning map reading and land navigation, maintenance on his howitzer tank, and “a lot of sweeping, a lot of cleaning.”
In the field, his division practiced firing their artillery and ran simulations of chemical attacks and other training scenarios.
But, “the big thing I took away,” Gessler said, “was how to make friends and talk to anybody and everybody.”
“I think I met everybody from every state and also other foreign countries,” he said. “It was fun to learn about the different cultures, how different people, you know, thought and prayed and how they, just, did things… What do you call the little bug that flies around and the butt lights up? Down south they’re fireflies, up north they’re lightning bugs.”
In their downtime, Gessler would go with his unit to the Georgia beaches, or go golfing or fishing.
“I had one of the guys in my unit, he was from southern Georgia, from that area, so he knew all the fishing spots,” Gessler said.
“‘Let’s go fishing this weekend.’” Gessler recalled saying.
“‘All right,’” his unit mate would respond, “‘you bring your poles and the beer and we’ll go catch us some blue crabs and catfish.’”
“We never caught any catfish, but we did catch a bunch of blue crabs,” Gessler said.
“I made lifelong friends, and still keep in touch with some of my guys from active duty,” he said. “I saw things, I met people, I got to experience things that I wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.”
After three years on active duty, Gessler returned to Wisconsin in May 1997. He began studying at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Initially he studied to be a mechanical engineer, but soon realized “Yeah, my brain doesn’t think this way.”
“And my dad says, Cory, you can draw and paint. Why don’t you go into art and figure it out from there.”
So Gessler switched to art. While in college, he joined the Army National Guard and eventually ended up with the 1st Battalion, 126 Field Artillery in Whitewater. Gessler rose to the rank of Sergeant, with a howitzer tank and eight soldiers under his command.
“It was fun, I loved it, but it was a lot of going back and forth between Whitewater,” and Madison, Gessler said. “I’m like, and they’re not paying me enough to do this. I’m a college kid.” He was in the National Guard for five years.
In 1997, Gessler also joined Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 in McFarland. Spending time with fellow veterans reminded him of the experiences they had in common – and what they didn’t have in common.
“It’s kind of nice to remind you like oh yeah, I did that too,” Gessler said. “But it helps remind me, I was fortunate enough I never had to go to war or see combat.”
Gessler estimated two thirds of Legion membership are over the age of 60, with many Vietnam War and Korean War veterans, and even some veterans of the second World War.
In 2003, Gessler graduated with a bachelor of science. He moved home to work as a graphic designer with the local newspaper, the Tomahawk Leader for two years before returning to Madison.
Since then, Gessler has designed gyms, websites, and other materials for translation and electric companies. He’s also in a leadership position with the Legion.
“This is my second year as the second vice commander,” he said, “which sounds really fancy, but basically I’m the events guy.”
Gessler organizes the Memorial Day Parade and service, as well as events he said are aimed at attracting younger veterans and families.
Younger veterans aren’t joining right now, Gessler said, which means “it’s just eventually gonna go away, and that’s a sad thing for the community.”
The Legion provides scholarships, book collections, and other community service activities, Gesllder said, in addition to holding services for and providing assistance to veterans.
“I got involved to help keep the tradition going,” Gessler said. Both of his grandfathers were veterans and part of the Legion.
One of his grandfathers, an Air Force veteran, flew the American flag every day, and on July 4 played John Philip Sousa.
“I do keep that tradition going,” Gessler said. “On the fourth, I always have John Philip Sousa going.”
In summer 2006, Gessler met the woman who would become his wife, Amanda, an industrial hygienist for the U.S. Department of Labor and part-time EMS instructor. They had their first date in October, and “as they say, the rest is history.”
Their son Henry was born in 2014, and shortly after they moved to McFarland.
Gessler’s time in the armed forces has made his father more comfortable opening up to him about his own experience in Vietnam.
“I got a better understanding of what my dad went through, a little bit,” Gessler said. “He’s been telling me more stories I’d never heard.”
The experience has given Gessler a deeper appreciation of what his dad – and all who have served before him – have gone through.
“It really puts things in perspective,” Gessler said.