Hilary Brandt
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I have been a resident of the McFarland area for over ten years. I served as a middle-level educator for 15 years and am currently an instructor for a boutique fitness studio in Madison. My husband and I own a small business and I am returning to school to earn the degree of Master of Education in Education Policy, Organization, and Leadership with an emphasis in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. I am a strong advocate for giving back to the community which is my main reason for wishing to continue my time serving as a McFarland Village Board Trustee. Before being appointed, I served on the Village’s DEI Committee along with being an active member of the McFarland Equity Project since its inception. I am also a mentor to a stellar young scholar at Indian Mound Middle School. I believe it is imperative to give back to your community, listen, foster, and encourage communication from all residents, elevate voices, and provide safe and welcoming spaces for residents in minoritized groups. Leading with love and empathy, as well as making fiscally responsible decisions to ensure residents feel financially secure are also skills I offer as a Village Board Trustee of McFarland.
What are your top three priorities for the village board?
- Sustainability: “Meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of the future generations to meet their own needs.” Environmental, Economic growth, and Community health.
- Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging: Creating and maintaining a community where every member regardless of age, race, religion, gender (identity), socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, ethnicity, national origin, language, and physical ability not only feels welcomed and celebrated, but also empowered to voice their perspectives, viewpoints and confidently engage in the community space as their true selves.
- Communication: Develop and maintain a governmental entity that is easily accessible for all people to seek answers and be heard; this is a strongly valued community and its residents should feel at ease when looking for information and sharing concerns and/or ideas.
In this year’s budget, the village is borrowing more money than in the past, and plans are in the works for projects like a municipal campus and library expansion. How would you balance the need for new facilities and services with McFarland’s financial health?
The Public Safety Center was a large ticket item in this past year’s budget and one that both serves the community and will produce enough renewable energy to meet its own annual energy consumption requirements- making it the first and only net zero public safety center in the state of Wisconsin. The community center and library expansion is still in its developing stages and will require a lot more community involvement, so as to make sure its creation serves the needs of McFarland. This is the most imperative job of a Village Board Trustee; using our voices to reflect the concerns, needs, and wants of the constituents of McFarland. We need to be mindful of costs during this entire process and encourage community involvement tenfold. As far as specific budgetary concepts, I will always rely on the very experienced, skilled, and highly-educated employees of our village. They are the specialists and experts when it comes to running McFarland and all its functionalities. And we, as Trustees, are here to amplify public voices, needs, and concerns are being heard and addressed. We work for the people of McFarland to ensure that their hard earned money paid in taxes each year are put to items of value that will be used by the masses, not just small localized groups. Community centers are built to create and foster a strong community and if residents do not have a substantial voice collectively in the creation of the space, it will not successfully function.
One of the board’s focuses in recent months has been the role of village government in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the community. In the next year, what would you like to see McFarland do in regards to DEI?
I am a strong advocate for our community to continue on its life-long path of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging attainment. However, I believe this work will never truly be complete and should always be evolving and growing with its community members and their needs. To legitimately create an inclusive community where every member feels celebrated, seen, and heard we must focus first on seeking equity for all members of McFarland; without all four components (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging) we will never see authentic outcomes. Using the allotted funds for DEIB trainings and programs will help Village staff and residents to learn their own implicit biases and begin (and forever continue) to unlearn such stereotypes, so that we can ensure that we see people as individuals and not be blinded by our unconscious biases through historical stereotyping. This is something that is ongoing and will take time and effort from each member of the community. The creation and hiring of a person for the DEIB role will help in an abundance of ways. Hiring a professional with the expertise, background, and specific educational credentials to help uncover inequities in all areas of the village will be an invaluable piece to reaching our DEIB goals. This individual will help guide, push, and pull us toward this goal of community inclusivity. To be celebrated for who you are as a person and embraced by your community furthers our unwavering dedication for community health sustainability in the village of McFarland.
As McFarland grows, it has the opportunity to expand particularly with new neighborhoods on the east side. What sorts of development projects do you hope to see in the village?
As McFarland grows, most specifically speaking on our East Side Plan, I would like to focus on our economic growth in our Village. When reviewing the Economic Strategic Plan for 2022- 2023, I noticed that many of us in McFarland spend significant amounts of money outside of the village. I would like to see more incentives for businesses where we could increase consumer spending to areas that are currently lacking in McFarland and promote economic growth. Economic sustainability is one way to maintain lower taxes while providing more local amenities for our community members. I would like to see a focus on supplying diverse housing types to residents; affordable housing is lacking in Dane County, as a whole, and I would like McFarland to set the standard for other municipalities to help solve the current housing crisis. Preserving community character and quality of life is an area that this new development can help provide the Village of McFarland’s residents. Many neighborhoods lack businesses within walking distance; the East Side Development could make significant change in that area for our village. I have ideas, as we all do, however, I will continue to return to one of my main goals as a McFarland Village Board Trustee- communication with residents and staff. It is imperative that constituents play a vital role in the development of McFarland along with utilizing our Village staff who are our highly-educated experts in these areas.
Stephanie Brassington
Tell us about yourself and why you are running.
I have a long history in McFarland our family moved here in 1969, I graduated from MHS in 1983. I believe in giving back to my community. I also believe that we have a lot of great things happening in McFarland. I am excited to be a part of it. I also feel that I represent a large demographic of our community and am honored to be that voice for many years.
What are your top three priorities for the village board?
- I think we need to continue our growth and development of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.
- We need an Inclusive park for our children and families with special needs.
- We need to work thru all the planning of a future community center and the financial impact on our residents.
In this year’s Budget, the village is borrowing more money than in the past, and plans are in the works for projects like a municipal campus and library expansion. How would you balance the need for new facilities and services with McFarland’s financial health?
The village has been borrowing money for capital projects since the beginning of time. More recently we borrowed funds for our new public safety center. It’s certainly important for us to balance the needs of our community with our financial abilities and the impact of those decisions on our residents. We are in the beginning stages of our planning for a potential community center, campus and library expansion. We will have plenty of opportunities for public involvement regarding those plans and the financial impact. I look forward to hearing from our residents in the months ahead.
One of the board's focuses in recent months has been the role of village government in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the community. In the new year, what would you like to see McFarland do in regards to DEI?
We have a lot of work ahead of us in regards to our DEI Initiatives. From a staffing perspective we need to make sure that we are able to recruit, hire, develop, promote and maintain a diverse work force. Additionally, we need to make sure that we are meeting the needs of our community. Do the residents of the community have access to the resources that they need? Are we making people feel welcome? Do people with special needs of any kind have access? How do the decisions that we make impact everyone in our community? These are all questions that we need to ask ourselves every day. How can we be better? The roll of DEI should be present in all that we do.
As McFarland grows, it has the opportunity to expand particularly with new neighborhoods on the east side. What sorts of development projects do you hope to see in the village?
We have been working with consultants on some concept plans for the development of the east side. It’s important for our village to have a diversity of housing types. We need to create healthy and equitable environments for those that live and work in our community. We need to promote business growth as well as attract new businesses to Mcfarland. We have had several opportunities for the residents to view and discuss expansion plans. I look forward to continued input and discussions as we move forward.
Luke Fessler
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running.
My wife and I have been part of the McFarland community for the past 20 years and my 2 kids are attending school in the McFarland School District. I’m a lifelong learner who gets excited about diving into topics; learning from others; and applying facts, logic, and reason to my decisions.
I’ve been involved in public service of one kind or another for the past 25 years and have spent the past year on the McFarland Parks & Recreation committee. Those twelve months with Parks & Recreation have really shown me the difference local government can make in the community. We’ve recently opened a disc golf course at Orchard Hill Park, Pickleball Courts at William McFarland Park, and we’re gearing up to start construction on a new beach & swim area at McDaniel Park and a new Skate park at William McFarland Park. It’s an exiting time to live in McFarland!
Top 3 priorities:
- Continue to push Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to the forefront and make it a primary factor to consider in village decisions along with defining and advertising the type of Inclusive village we want to be by making changes to village website, program offering, etc.
- Sustain and fiscally responsible growth by putting policies in place to ensure more affordable housing into the village, encouraging sustainable and renewable practices to more village projects, and approving a strong plan for both residential and small businesses in the new East Side Neighborhood.
- More community outreach through communication and programming. Better bi-directional communication with the village and our residents so we can advertise the good things happening in our community and get more feedback on what our residents need and want from projects like the proposed Community Center with more youth, adult, and senior outreach.
In this year’s budget, the village is borrowing more money than in the past, and plans are in the works for projects like a municipal campus and library expansion. How would you balance the need for new facilities and services with McFarland’s financial health?
The village is in a strong financial position and has a solid 5-year capital plan and 10-year roadmap to help guide our priorities and influence our projects. We should continue to evaluate each project to understand our McFarland residents’ needs versus their wants and make decisions that will move us forward strategically, building out facilities and services while keeping our long-term financial health in our sights.
One of the board’s focuses in recent months has been the role of village government in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the community. In the next year, what would you like to see McFarland do in regards to DEI?
I’d like to see McFarland work quickly to define the new DEI position that was added to the 2023 budget so that we can evaluate what it will bring to the day-to-day work done in the village. In addition, we should continue to review our current policies and procedures to ensure that they are written and enforced equitably to create the kind of community we want to be for both our current and future residents.
As McFarland grows, it has the opportunity to expand particularly with new neighborhoods on the east side. What sorts of development projects do you hope to see in the village?
As the village continues to grow it will be important to include neighborhood parks, spaces for small businesses and mixed-use developments, and new facilities that benefit all of our residents. The newly proposed Community Center is one example of a project that has the potential to affect a positive change for a large portion of our residents as we would be able to provide programming and gathering space for people of all ages.
Lowell Prill
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
My wife and I lived for almost 50 years in the village of Alto, near Waupun, where we raised our family and were deeply connected to the community. My wife passed away 9 years ago, and I made the decision to move to McFarland to be closer to our two daughters and their families. I see many similarities between the McFarland community and the one where I spent the majority of my life. I like attending McFarland community events, school functions, and sports as well as utilizing the businesses and shared spaces of McFarland. I have been following the Village Board and the work of various committees. I look forward to representing the members of the McFarland community and to contributing my decades of experience in public service and in life.
I was a Waupun Area School District Board Member for 18 years, a Moraine Park Technical College District Board of Trustees Member for 9 years, and a Board Member for the Alto Township for 8 years as well as being on the Alto Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. I will use my past experiences to make a difference on the McFarland Village Board.
Tell us your top 3 priorities
My top three priorities are focused on addressing growth in McFarland including: meeting the needs of the community in a cost-conscious way in regard to the various issues, projects, and possibilities surrounding that growth; renovation of the municipal building into a community center to fit the needs of all ages; and moving forward with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives currently undertaken in order to make the McFarland community inviting to businesses and all people. I am committed to working for the change and progress we all seek.
In this year’s budget, the village is borrowing more money than in the past, and plans are in the works for projects like a municipal campus and library expansion. How would you balance the need for new facilities and services with McFarland’s financial health?
I think careful planning and budgeting while also considering how best to meet the needs of the community are of utmost importance. Due to the preliminary phases and planning for projects like the municipal campus and library expansion, final costs are unknown at this time. Using all available information as it continues to become available, I would make thoughtful, cost-conscious decisions that reflect and consider the needs, ideas, people, and resources of the community. I would research how best to meet the needs of the community considering facilities and services currently in place as well as those that need to be increased. Making public meetings and communications available for community members to share with the board about the services, activities, and group interests for this community space for all ages is important for making sure all voices and people are represented. I will bring a practical, reasonable approach and fiscal responsibility to making these decisions based on having made several decisions of these types in my previous public service roles.
One of the board’s focuses in recent months has been the role of village government in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the community. In the next year, what would you like to see McFarland do in regards to DEI?
In regards to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the community, I aim to continue moving forward in making McFarland a place that people and businesses want to call home, feel valued, and are welcomed. I think it is important to listen to and lift up all voices and needs and to use empathy and thoughtfulness in making decisions that affect and respect others. I am committed to working for all people and perspectives.
As McFarland grows, it has the opportunity to expand particularly with new neighborhoods on the east side. What sorts of development projects do you hope to see in the village?
McFarland has grown and has many growth opportunities in the future. Housing needs are important as is developing more village services that go along with the growth. Making McFarland a good place to run a small business is also important. Determining projects that help with local business growth will provide resources. McFarland has many wonderful shared spaces—indoors and outdoors—and I will work to maintain and grow these opportunities for recreation and community-building that make McFarland such a wonderful place to live.