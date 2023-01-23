BOYS BASKETBALL McFarland vs Monona Grove PRINT By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McFarland senior Dadon Gillen scored a career-high 30 points in a McFarland boys basketball non-conference win over Monona Grove on Monday, Jan. 23 at McFarland High School.Gillen, who passed his previous career-high of 28, scored 23 points in the first half. Gillen made nine field goals, while making 12-13 free throws.For McFarland, seniors Aidan Chislom (19) and Deven Kulp (12) reached double figures. Senior Kyle Kussow (7) and junior Andrew Kelley (4) also contributed for the Spartans.For Monona Grove, senior Cole Inda also broke his previous career-high scoring mark with 19 points. Inda’s previous career-high was 18 points.Junior Isaiah Erb (13) and junior Emmett Toijala (12) also reached double figures for the Silver Eagles.Senior Max Weise (7), junior Lucca Svaldi (5) and senior Josh Kirore (2) also contributed for Monona Grove. The Spartans are 12-2 on the season, while the Silver Eagles are 11-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Primal Cue aims to land in Sun Prairie Ice Arena restaurant space Sun Prairie man faces drug, weapons charges after Lodi crash Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Waunakee teacher, coach shares tools for coping with anxiety