After 20 years, Trish Fortune steps down as McFarland volleyball coach

The McFarland volleyball program has been on a roll the past couple of years.
Three straight state tournament appearances and two Rock Valley Conference championships, the Spartans are a powerhouse in Division 2.
With the program heading in the right direction, Trish Fortune has stepped down after 20 years as McFarland head coach.
“People say when you’re done coaching, you just know when you’re done, and I knew it was time,” said Fortune. “The program is in a really good spot, I’m proud of where the program is and how I’m leaving it.”
Fortune grew up around athletics as her father, Marty Paulsen, was a hall of fame baseball coach. Graduating as a three-sport athlete from Fond du Lac High School in 1992, Fortune attended Ripon College and played volleyball and softball. Fortune graduated in 1996 as a physical education major.
“I had some really good coaches growing up, who were big role models to me, and so I wanted to be like them,” said Fortune.
From 1997 to 1999, Fortune was head volleyball coach and JV softball coach at Grafton High School. Fortune then moved to Madison in 1999, becoming an assistant on the McFarland volleyball coaching staff, and eventually taking over the program in 2001.
“My high school volleyball coach (Julie Riese) and my dad’s philosophy was grow with the game, and change as the game changes,” said Fortune. “The art of coaching is having the same expectations for all of the athletes, but you’ll have to reach them differently.”
Fortune found her stride with the Spartans by the end of her tenure, earning Area Coach of the Year honors twice from the Wisconsin State Journal. Fortune won 466 games in her coaching career and recorded 18 winning seasons out of 21.
“Coaching is a very difficult job in that you have to make decisions that not everyone agrees with,” said Fortune. “However, it is rewarding to watch all the players become great, well-rounded adults, knowing I had a very small role in that.”
In her last five seasons, the Spartans won 143 games. Last year, the Spartans broke the school record for most wins in a season by winning 40 games, eclipsing the previous mark of 37 wins.
“Not only was Trish a great volleyball coach that had wonderful success, but she is also a great educator,” said McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley. “She just connects with kids, builds good relationships, sets good examples and is a good role model for the student athletes.”
Along with coaching, Fortune teaches physical education and health at the high school. While she stepped down as a coach, Fortune will still be teaching at McFarland.
“Your extracurricular activities are your second school day, and I got to be a part of their first school day and their second school day,” said Fortune. “That was really fun because of the energy, laughter and even sadness.”
Fortune says she will miss being in the gym with the players and coaches, along with the competitiveness and the adrenaline rushes. She wanted to thank her players, assistants and family.
“I was just lucky enough to coach in this school and community where I felt supported, and everyone had a role in our success over the years,” said Fortune.