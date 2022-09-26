The Spartans finished second at the Rock Valley Conference tournament held at UW-Whitewater on Thursday, September 22.
Anita Liu and Anna Maudlin won the conference championship at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles.
Liu defeated Jackie Franco of Whitewater (6-2, 6-3) and won (6-4, 6-2) over Gracie Niebler of Jefferson. Maudlin swept Samantha Aleson of Edgerton (6-3, 6-1) and won (6-3, 6-3) against Lucy Schrieber of East Troy.
Kylie Meinholdt finished second at No. 4 singles, winning (6-4, 6-0) against Nicole Counter of Big Foot. Meinholdt lost (7-5, 2-0) in the championship match against Amy Kamenick of Jefferson.
Laura Maudlin took third place at No. 1 singles, defeating Emilia Houwers of Whitewater (3-6, 7-5, 10-8), and won (4-6, 6-1, 10-8) against Madeline Dehnert of Jefferson. Lauren Lindow of East Troy defeated Maudlin (6-1, 6-2) in the one loss.
The No. 1 doubles team of Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt finished third, winning (6-1, 6-0) over Stephanie Wence and Isabel Aranda of Whitewater, and defeating (6-4, 7-6 (4)) Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano of Jefferson. Sandine and Witt's lone loss (4-6, 6-3, 10-7) came against Ashley Ulset and Sylvia Fox of Edgerton.
The No. 2 doubles team of Brookelyn Robbins and Mackenzie Badula finished fourth. Robbins and Badula won (6-1, 6-0) against Kara Rees and Hannah Grever of Big Foot. Riley Fitch and Aubrey Vinney of East Troy won (6-1, 7-5) over Badula and Robbins, and Isabella Edgington and Zoe Lien of Edgerton also defeated (6-3, 6-0) Badula and Robbins.
The No. 3 doubles team of Stella Blau and Mia Mistele also finished fourth, defeating (6-3, 6-1) Lilly Duddeck and Piper Crabtree of Jefferson. Blau and Mistele were defeated (6-3, 6-1) by Anna Cherek and Sam Holle of East Troy.
