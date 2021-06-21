McFarland girls soccer team advances to state tournament

The McFarland Spartans punched their ticket to the Division 3 WIAA Girls Soccer State Tournament with a 4-0 win over Belleville/New Glarus in the sectional final on Saturday, June 19.
“It was a good game,” said McFarland head coach TJ DiPrizio. “They created a couple of chances early on, they put us on our heels a little bit early on, but once we calmed things down, we were able to start playing our game and then we really got into a groove.”
After some back-and-forth action between both sides early, the Spartan offense created chances with solid ball movement. In the 19th minute, senior Sydney Feldner’s shot was saved by a diving Belleville goalkeeper. Junior Avery Pennekamp ripped a shot wide of the net in the 26th minute.
“Combination play, letting the girls play off each other,” said DiPrizio about McFarland’s offense. “We’ve relied on our speed a lot in the past, but I’m really preaching as we get into the playoffs, that we have to focus on the combination play and you mix it up between the two.”
McFarland got on the board in the 31st minute with a header from freshman Stella Blau off a corner kick from junior Jaelyn White. With some combination passes, the Spartans found themselves in the penalty box in the 44th minute when a hand ball was called against Belleville. White stepped up to take the penalty kick and fired it into the back of the net, giving McFarland a 2-0 lead at the half.
“Our communication was really strong. I also think that we just have a lot of chemistry on this team,” said Feldner.
In the 53rd minute, Feldner found junior Greta Blau, taking the Spartans up 3-0. Blau added another goal in the 67th minute, giving the Spartans a 4-0 victory.
“This is my first time playing soccer for high school because I’ve been injured, so this is like my first year,” said Feldner. “I’m a senior so I wanted to go out strong, and we’re doing that, so I’m really proud of our team,”
Junior Elise Gillen dribbles the ball upfield in McFarland's 4-0 win against Belleville/New Glarus in the sectional final on Saturday, June 19.
For the first time since 2008, McFarland will return to the WIAA State Tournament.
The Spartans will face New Berlin Eisenhower (15-2) at Pat Jones Field at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 25. The winner will advance to the championship game to face the winner of Plymouth (17-0) versus Ashland (19-1) later that night at 7 p.m. at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.
McFarland 2
Edgewood 0
The Spartans moved one step closer to qualifying for state with a 2-0 victory over Edgewood on Thursday, June 17.
McFarland got revenge on Edgewood after being knocked out of the playoffs by the Crusaders in 2018 and 2019.